This Vulnerable Democrat Needs to Take Long Hard Look In the Mirror

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 25, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vulnerable Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) faces scrutiny after complaining about the border crisis. At the same time, he shot down policies that would have helped get it under control. 

Gonzalez made hypocritical claims during a CNN interview, protesting the destructive policies that have turned every state into a border state. The catch? He votes for each one of them. 

In 2023, the Texas Democrat voted against a measure that secured the southern border, hired more Customs and Border Patrol agents, and smoothed out the asylum process. However, Gonzalez slammed the millions of illegal immigrants who have entered the United States under the Biden-Harris Administration, saying, “They still get to come into the United States and have a court hearing for who knows when, and it’s all because of bad policies.”

Meanwhile, Gonzalez said he supports Vice President Kamala Harris’s “very good plan” for combatting illegal immigration and is “content” with the border crisis.

His comments come as he prepares to face Republican and former Congresswoman Mayra Flores (TX) in the Texas Congressional District 34 race. Given that District 34 is in close proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border, the two candidates have equally campaigned hard against illegal immigration in a state that illegal aliens have invaded since President Joe Biden and Harris took office nearly four years ago.

During a recent debate, Flores emphasized the need to restore Trump-era policies. She has repeatedly blamed the Biden-Harris Administration for rolling back former President Donald Trump’s border policies and called for more border patrol agents and restoring stricter enforcement measures to secure the border. 

On the other hand, Gonzalez laid the groundwork regarding his plans for the border, which included the “Safe Zone Act.” This would reportedly reform the asylum processing centers in Central America to alleviate pressure on the U.S. border. He also stressed the need to modernize the immigration system in ways that would be humane to illegal aliens. 

Gonzalez also echoed Biden’s DACA proposal, stressing his approval to make non-citizen spouses and children of U.S. citizens eligible for permanent residency. 

“If Gonzalez is looking for a cause of the border crisis, all he has to do is look in the mirror. South Texans are fed up with Democrats’ policies that caused border crisis, and that’s exactly why they’ll send him packing next week,” NRCC Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar said in a statement. 

