Is the Left-Wing Media Losing Patience With Kamala?

The left is losing its patience with Vice President Kamala Harris as she continues to embarrass the Democratic Party with her constant word salads, inability to string two sentences together, and struggle to explain her policies.

Wednesday night’s CNN town hall with Harris was the last straw for her party. The vice president spent more time criticizing former President Donald Trump than focusing on her own policies, and even commentators from the network expressed frustration with her.

CNN’s political commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones criticized Harris for being “evasive” and dodging critical questions voters need to hear her point of view on.

Jones highlighted Harris’ constant gibberish, saying it gets on his nerves. He questioned whether the vice president’s deliverance could be better for reaching voters. Despite arguing that overall, Harris did well during the town hall, Jones suggested that the way she handles the media is not something he can get behind.

Another CNN political commentator echoed similar remarks as Jones, highlighting Harris’ “word salad city” performance.

David Axelrod accused Harris of running around like a chicken with its head cut off when hit with questions she didn’t want to answer, which resulted in missed opportunities to address her positions on several vital topics.

“The thing that would concern me is when she doesn’t want to answer a question," Axelrod said. "Her habit is to kind of go to word salad city, and she did that on a couple of answers. One was on Israel. Anderson asked a direct question, ‘Would you be stronger on Israel than Trump?’ And there was a seven-minute answer, but none of it related to the question he was asking.”

Harris did the same thing with immigration.

Axelrod criticized Harris for refusing to acknowledge concerns from voters about the ongoing illegal immigration crisis, saying sometimes “you have to concede things, and she didn‘t concede much.”

In addition, the network’s Dana Bash suggested that Harris did not “seal the deal.”

Bash pointed to several times the vice president refused to answer questions, especially regarding her legislative priorities, weaknesses, and mistakes.

This comes after a Gallup poll found a historic shift swinging in Trump's favor.

According to the survey, 50 percent of Americans view the former president favorably compared to 48 percent who do not. This starkly contrasts with the 2016 election, when just 36 percent of Americans approved of Trump. Typically, candidates who have previously won the election had a favorability rating on Gallup’s “scalometer” closer to 60 percent or higher.