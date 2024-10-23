Leaked Docs Exposes Far-Left Group's Plan to Kill 'Elon Musk's Twitter' Ahead of Election

The British are coming, and they're going to interfere with our elections.

Leftists are furious Elon Musk is campaigning on former President Donald Trump’s behalf and are looking for every opportunity to take him down before the 2024 election. Leaked internal documents from a British nonprofit organization expose the group’s plan to “kill Musk’s Twitter” by targeting advertisers.

Advertisement

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a group associated with England’s Labour Party, is allegedly attempting to meddle in the U.S. presidential election. According to internal documents obtained by journalists Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi, the company seeks to strengthen its ties to the pro-censorship administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The founder of CCDH is British political operative Morgan McSweeney, who is advising Harris’s presidential campaign.

In a coordinated effort to undermine X, the company is reportedly pressuring advertisers to withdraw their funds and support from the social media platform to ruin it financially. Its agenda includes “Progress towards change in the USA and support for STAR,” which means creating an “independent digital regulator” that could “impose consequences for harmful content” and “set up meetings with [Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)] team.”

The company is notably known for recently hiring the firm Lot Sixteen to lobby congressional offices on “misinformation” in Washington, D.C. Taibbi and Thacker explained that although the CCDH describes itself as an anti-misinformation organization, one of its top priorities is to “trigger EU and UK regulatory action” against platforms such as Twitter.

The CCDH has had over 60 meetings with U.S. lawmakers “on the Hill” this year alone, while another task assignment reads “Meeting with 16 congressional offices over the next two weeks to give updates on the Elon lawsuit.”

Musk described the company’s objectives as a “criminal organization” and declared this “war.” He vowed to go after the company and its donors— and their donors.