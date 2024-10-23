Trump Blasts Kamala's Hitler Comparisons and 'Toxic' Campaign
Here's Why GOP Lawmakers Aren't Surprised by That Treasonous Leak to Iran
Here's the Telemundo Question That Tripped Up Kamala
Central Park Five: Be Careful What You Sue For
VIP
Judges Wrestle With Florida Law That Should Be No-Brainer
NRSC Demands Footage From Disastrous Dem Campaign Event With Kinzinger Is Released
CNN Loses Current Court Battle Over Damaging Claims
So Apparently We Won't Know Who the Next POTUS Is Until Two Weeks...
VIP
New U.N. Report Reveals Shocking Amount of Medals Females Lost to Trans Men
Christian Students Who Were Kicked Out of Kamala Rally Speak Out
VIP
The Top of the Ticket Is Now Caught Up With Concerns on 'Transgender...
Here's What Kamala Had to Say When Asked About Biden's 'Lock Him Up'...
VIP
A 'Trans' Golfer Is Robbing Women of Opportunities. Here's How They Are Responding.
What Is CBS News Hiding?
Tipsheet

Leaked Docs Exposes Far-Left Group's Plan to Kill 'Elon Musk's Twitter' Ahead of Election

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 23, 2024 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The British are coming, and they're going to interfere with our elections. 

Leftists are furious Elon Musk is campaigning on former President Donald Trump’s behalf and are looking for every opportunity to take him down before the 2024 election. Leaked internal documents from a British nonprofit organization expose the group’s plan to “kill Musk’s Twitter” by targeting advertisers.

Advertisement

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a group associated with England’s Labour Party, is allegedly attempting to meddle in the U.S. presidential election. According to internal documents obtained by journalists Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi, the company seeks to strengthen its ties to the pro-censorship administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. 

The founder of CCDH is British political operative Morgan McSweeney, who is advising Harris’s presidential campaign.

In a coordinated effort to undermine X, the company is reportedly pressuring advertisers to withdraw their funds and support from the social media platform to ruin it financially. Its agenda includes “Progress towards change in the USA and support for STAR,” which means creating an “independent digital regulator” that could “impose consequences for harmful content” and “set up meetings with [Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)] team.”

The company is notably known for recently hiring the firm Lot Sixteen to lobby congressional offices on “misinformation” in Washington, D.C. Taibbi and Thacker explained that although the CCDH describes itself as an anti-misinformation organization, one of its top priorities is to “trigger EU and UK regulatory action” against platforms such as Twitter. 

Recommended

Central Park Five: Be Careful What You Sue For Ann Coulter
Advertisement

The CCDH has had over 60 meetings with U.S. lawmakers “on the Hill” this year alone, while another task assignment reads “Meeting with 16 congressional offices over the next two weeks to give updates on the Elon lawsuit.” 

Musk described the company’s objectives as a “criminal organization” and declared this “war.” He vowed to go after the company and its donors— and their donors. 

Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Central Park Five: Be Careful What You Sue For Ann Coulter
CNN Loses Current Court Battle Over Damaging Claims Sarah Arnold
So Apparently We Won't Know Who the Next POTUS Is Until Two Weeks After Election Sarah Arnold
What Is CBS News Hiding? Guy Benson
Here's the Telemundo Question That Tripped Up Kamala Matt Vespa
CNN's Scott Jennings Tears Liz Cheney Apart for Her Latest Comments on Campaign Trail Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Central Park Five: Be Careful What You Sue For Ann Coulter
Advertisement