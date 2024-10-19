If the Dems Are Doing This, Kamala's Internal Polling Must Be Atrocious
These Michigan Muslims Had a Brutal Message for Kamala
Kamala's Stalled Momentum in the Polls Is Triggering a Liberal Media Meltdown
CNN's Senior Political Analyst Has Some Brutal News for Kamala
Kamala Harris Is About to Blow America’s Best Chance to Help End the...
Wisdom From the Founders: What Is Necessary for Liberty?
Actual Tough Guy Donald Trump Vs. Scripted Tough Guy Actor Dave Bautista
A Tale of Two Economies
The Atlantic Likens Trump to ‘Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini’
Kamala Harris Just Offended the Catholic Church
Why This Election’s Battle For The Supreme Court Matters More Than Anything Else
Protecting Our Economy Is a Bipartisan Issue
Why We Must Win for School Choice
No, Trump Is Not Skipping Interviews Because He's 'Exhausted'
Tipsheet

It May Be Safe to Say Trump Has This One In the Bag

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 19, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vice President Kamala Harris is desperately trying to reach voters, and she does all she can to garner the votes of demographics needed to secure the White House. However, former President Donald Trump seems to be the only one making all the right gains. 

Advertisement

Matt Vespa recently reported on a poll that Arab Americans are backing Trump over Harris by a four-point margin (46 to 42 percent). It is especially essential to note that as both candidates seek to secure Michigan, the state is known for having one of the nation’s only Muslim-majority cities. 

Dearborn, Michigan, has an increasingly growing number of Arab and Muslim Americans who have become afflicted with the Biden-Harris Administration over its handling of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas terrorists.

This week, Trump and Harris are campaigning in Michigan to lock down support in the battleground state that could potentially decide the presidential race's outcome. 

As Democrats move to get Harris elected, Trump’s support is more vital than ever— even with those who were once lifelong Democrats. 

On Friday, Trump campaigned with Michigan Hamtramck Mayor Ameer Ghalib— a Democrat who previously endorsed the former president. 

Ghalib accused Democrats of trying to “scare” legal Arab Americans that Trump would deport them if he got elected. While he “may not agree on everything” with Trump, he told the supporters that Ghalib endorsed him because the United States is “in decline and the ship is sinking.” 

“Sometimes it’s wise enough to sail against the wave so we can get to the shore safely under the leadership of President Trump, and that’s why I endorse President Trump,” the mayor said. 

Recommended

If the Dems Are Doing This, Kamala's Internal Polling Must Be Atrocious Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Pakistani American Political Action Committee (PAKPAC) also announced its support for the GOP candidate, saying that while they also do not agree on everything with Trump, they believe he is the best candidate to release political prisoners in Pakistan and “reverse the country’s democratic backsliding.”

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris Administration has been quiet on the deepening of military rule in Pakistan. The group said since Trump has had a good relationship with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he will push for the release of the Pakistani leader. 

Arab and Muslim Americans often perceive Trump as being “anti-war” who would prevent World War III from happening, as well as become tougher on Iran. Some Arab and Muslim Americans view the Biden-Harris Administration as complicating in Tehran's agreements. 

However, a vote for Trump is less about the former president himself and more about taking the vote away from the Democratic Party. 

Tags: TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If the Dems Are Doing This, Kamala's Internal Polling Must Be Atrocious Matt Vespa
Kamala's Stalled Momentum in the Polls Is Triggering a Liberal Media Meltdown Matt Vespa
CNN Guest Quickly Dismantled This Panel's Anti-Trump Narrative and Total Chaos Ensued Matt Vespa
These Michigan Muslims Had a Brutal Message for Kamala Matt Vespa
CNN's Senior Political Analyst Has Some Brutal News for Kamala Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Just Offended the Catholic Church Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
If the Dems Are Doing This, Kamala's Internal Polling Must Be Atrocious Matt Vespa
Advertisement