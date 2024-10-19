It May Be Safe to Say Trump Has This One In the Bag

Vice President Kamala Harris is desperately trying to reach voters, and she does all she can to garner the votes of demographics needed to secure the White House. However, former President Donald Trump seems to be the only one making all the right gains.

Advertisement

Matt Vespa recently reported on a poll that Arab Americans are backing Trump over Harris by a four-point margin (46 to 42 percent). It is especially essential to note that as both candidates seek to secure Michigan, the state is known for having one of the nation’s only Muslim-majority cities.

Dearborn, Michigan, has an increasingly growing number of Arab and Muslim Americans who have become afflicted with the Biden-Harris Administration over its handling of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas terrorists.

This week, Trump and Harris are campaigning in Michigan to lock down support in the battleground state that could potentially decide the presidential race's outcome.

As Democrats move to get Harris elected, Trump’s support is more vital than ever— even with those who were once lifelong Democrats.

On Friday, Trump campaigned with Michigan Hamtramck Mayor Ameer Ghalib— a Democrat who previously endorsed the former president.

Ghalib accused Democrats of trying to “scare” legal Arab Americans that Trump would deport them if he got elected. While he “may not agree on everything” with Trump, he told the supporters that Ghalib endorsed him because the United States is “in decline and the ship is sinking.”

“Sometimes it’s wise enough to sail against the wave so we can get to the shore safely under the leadership of President Trump, and that’s why I endorse President Trump,” the mayor said.

The Pakistani American Political Action Committee (PAKPAC) also announced its support for the GOP candidate, saying that while they also do not agree on everything with Trump, they believe he is the best candidate to release political prisoners in Pakistan and “reverse the country’s democratic backsliding.”

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris Administration has been quiet on the deepening of military rule in Pakistan. The group said since Trump has had a good relationship with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he will push for the release of the Pakistani leader.

Arab and Muslim Americans often perceive Trump as being “anti-war” who would prevent World War III from happening, as well as become tougher on Iran. Some Arab and Muslim Americans view the Biden-Harris Administration as complicating in Tehran's agreements.

However, a vote for Trump is less about the former president himself and more about taking the vote away from the Democratic Party.