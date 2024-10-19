Fetterman Warns Against Elon Musk's Support of Trump

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is cautioning voters to be careful with Elon Musk after he came out to support former President Donald Trump, warning that the duo could elect the GOP candidate.

With 19 Electoral College votes at stake in Pennsylvania, Fetterman is worried voters will view Trump and Musk as icons such as the Marvel character Tony Stark. Both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have ferociously been campaigning in the Keystone State, which could ultimately decide the election outcome.

“Musk is a concern,” the Pennsylvania Democrat said, warning that the successful billionaire endorsed Trump and has also become an active participant in his rallies.

“Democrats, you know, kind of make light of it, or they make fun of him jumping up and down and things like that. And I would just say that they are doing that at our peril,” Fetterman said, adding that the Twitter founder is an attractive surrogate to Pennsylvania.

Musk will have a role in the Trump Administration if the 45th president wins in November. He also gave $75 million to America PAC, which broadly backs Trump’s campaign.

“Trump has a connection that's undeniable. And anyone that spends any time across Pennsylvania can see that kind of devotion and that’s why it’s going to be very close,” he continued. “He's the world's richest man, and he's been involved in a lot of important things, like SpaceX or AI. And he has - he has a brand, and that’s attractive to a demographic that we need to have, to win Pennsylvania. And it’s not even about the checkbook.”

Fetterman suggested Musk’s involvement in Trump’s campaign is dangerous to the Democratic Party, especially in battleground states needed to secure the election.

Musk plans to spend significant time stumping for Trump in the Keystone State.

Over the weekend, Musk will attend town hall events, speaking to voters and hearing their concerns.