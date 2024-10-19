If the Dems Are Doing This, Kamala's Internal Polling Must Be Atrocious
These Michigan Muslims Had a Brutal Message for Kamala
Liberal Magazine Is Freaking Out Over Kamala's Inability to Trounce Trump
Kamala Harris Is About to Blow America’s Best Chance to Help End the...
Wisdom From the Founders: What Is Necessary for Liberty?
Actual Tough Guy Donald Trump Vs. Scripted Tough Guy Actor Dave Bautista
A Tale of Two Economies
Biden's Biggest Concern If Trump Secures the White House
It May Be Safe to Say Trump Has This One In the Bag
The Atlantic Likens Trump to ‘Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini’
Kamala Harris Just Offended the Catholic Church
Why This Election’s Battle For The Supreme Court Matters More Than Anything Else
Protecting Our Economy Is a Bipartisan Issue
Why We Must Win for School Choice
Tipsheet

Another Ohio Town Is Being Invaded By Illegal Aliens

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 19, 2024 3:00 PM
Spencer Brown/Townhall

Every state is a border state under the Biden-Harris Administration, and it's no exception to small towns that could be yours next. 

A small village near Cincinnati, Ohio, is being invaded by Mauritanian illegal immigrants, resulting in a 2,800 percent increase over 2022 when just 543 of them arrived in the town. Lockland Village Administrator Doug Wehmeyer said the illegal aliens have plagued the streets with fentanyl and crime. 

Advertisement

He told Fox News Digital that the illegal immigrants are siphoning resources that should otherwise be used for legal American citizens living in the community. 

“You have an apartment building that's . . . say, 80 units at four people per unit. That's about 320 people. When you double or maybe even triple that population, the building systems aren't designed to handle that,” Wehmeyer said. “When you use the utilities, that's backing up. We have instances where people are going in to take a shower and feces is running out of the drains, filling the bathtubs as it comes from a floor above. That's compounded probably by the cooking methods that they use, which is a heavy grease-laden process.” 

Democrat Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) is being criticized for turning the small Ohio village into a southern border town. 

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the majority of fentanyl that is being manufactured in China and Mexico is illegally entering the U.S. through the southern border and being directly brought into Ohio. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Ohio is the 7th state per capita for fentanyl deaths, with more than 5,000 Ohio residents who have died due to fentanyl a year. 

Recommended

It May Be Safe to Say Trump Has This One In the Bag Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

In addition, Wehmeyer stressed that the influx of illegal immigrants has placed a heavy burden on hard-working taxpayers who now have to fork over parts of their paychecks to house illegal aliens. This is partly due to most immigrants being unable to work and therefore, unable to pay taxes. 

“They have essentially displaced the taxpaying residents of these 200 apartment units and filled them with non-tax-paying residents,” he continued. “We’re losing about $125,000 to 150,000 in revenue because of that.”

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It May Be Safe to Say Trump Has This One In the Bag Sarah Arnold
If the Dems Are Doing This, Kamala's Internal Polling Must Be Atrocious Matt Vespa
CNN Guest Quickly Dismantled This Panel's Anti-Trump Narrative and Total Chaos Ensued Matt Vespa
Liberal Magazine Is Freaking Out Over Kamala's Inability to Trounce Trump Matt Vespa
Biden's Biggest Concern If Trump Secures the White House Sarah Arnold
Here's What Harris Was Too Busy Doing to Attend the Al Smith Dinner Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
It May Be Safe to Say Trump Has This One In the Bag Sarah Arnold
Advertisement