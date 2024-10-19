Another Ohio Town Is Being Invaded By Illegal Aliens

Every state is a border state under the Biden-Harris Administration, and it's no exception to small towns that could be yours next.

A small village near Cincinnati, Ohio, is being invaded by Mauritanian illegal immigrants, resulting in a 2,800 percent increase over 2022 when just 543 of them arrived in the town. Lockland Village Administrator Doug Wehmeyer said the illegal aliens have plagued the streets with fentanyl and crime.

He told Fox News Digital that the illegal immigrants are siphoning resources that should otherwise be used for legal American citizens living in the community.

“You have an apartment building that's . . . say, 80 units at four people per unit. That's about 320 people. When you double or maybe even triple that population, the building systems aren't designed to handle that,” Wehmeyer said. “When you use the utilities, that's backing up. We have instances where people are going in to take a shower and feces is running out of the drains, filling the bathtubs as it comes from a floor above. That's compounded probably by the cooking methods that they use, which is a heavy grease-laden process.”

Democrat Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) is being criticized for turning the small Ohio village into a southern border town.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the majority of fentanyl that is being manufactured in China and Mexico is illegally entering the U.S. through the southern border and being directly brought into Ohio. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Ohio is the 7th state per capita for fentanyl deaths, with more than 5,000 Ohio residents who have died due to fentanyl a year.

In addition, Wehmeyer stressed that the influx of illegal immigrants has placed a heavy burden on hard-working taxpayers who now have to fork over parts of their paychecks to house illegal aliens. This is partly due to most immigrants being unable to work and therefore, unable to pay taxes.

“They have essentially displaced the taxpaying residents of these 200 apartment units and filled them with non-tax-paying residents,” he continued. “We’re losing about $125,000 to 150,000 in revenue because of that.”