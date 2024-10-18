No, Trump Is Not Skipping Interviews Because He's 'Exhausted'

Former President Donald Trump is hitting back at critics who claim he is skipping out on several interviews because he’s “exhausted.”

Trump is not President Joe Biden. He does not need to start his days at 10 am, end them by 5 pm, and then take weekend trips to the beach to relax. Trump doesn’t need a caretaker or someone to remind him to nap, no matter how much the media tries to spin it. So, when the Trump campaign got wind that left-wing outlets were saying Trump was tired, they quickly dismissed such claims.

With just weeks before one of the most critical elections in U.S. history, Trump has decided to skip interviews with left-wing networks, including CNBC, NBC, and The Shade Room— a black-owned media outlet.

Since announcing his candidacy, Trump has hit the campaign trail hard and has taken every opportunity to reach voters. However, 18 days before the November 4 election, the 45th president canceled several appearances.

As a result, the mainstream media took this information and ran with it.

Politico claimed Trump canceled the interviews because he is “exhausted,” saying that “Trump is scheduled for an interview with a neutral media outlet, the date nears and then … things fall apart.”

“Why does this keep happening? Another outlet was recently given an explanation by Trump’s team for why their own interview wasn’t coming to fruition: exhaustion,” the article read.

However, the former president’s team has denied such allegations, praising Trump’s stamina and energy.

“President Trump has been running laps around Kamala Harris on the campaign trail, engaging in far more interviews, hosting more events, and rallies with crowd sizes she could only dream about,” Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said. “President Trump has more energy and a harder work ethic than anyone in politics.”

“We declined a paid advertising opportunity with Shade Room and have been actively engaging in various earned media opportunities,” a Trump campaign adviser said. “President Trump had a long interview with Bloomberg this week and, as the Wall Street Journal reported, is outpacing Kamala Harris in interviews.”

Meanwhile, Axios offered its own criticism of Trump’s recent interviews while supporting Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Harris has ventured into the unfriendly territory of a Fox News interview, Trump has stuck to the safe spaces of conservative outlets,” Axios wrote.

The Trump campaign also highlighted that the GOP candidate has made nearly twice as many media appearances as Harris since becoming the Republican nominee in July.