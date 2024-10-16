Trump to Troll Kamala By Working at McDonalds

Play with fire and you’ll get burned. Former President Donald Trump will visit a local Pennsylvania McDonalds and work the “fry cooker” after Vice President Kamala Harris claimed she previously worked at the fast-food joint despite no evidence of such employment.

This weekend, Trump will step off the campaign trail and into a McDonalds to serve up hamburgers and french fries to voters in one of the most essential key state just weeks before the November election. With Pennsylvania being the potential deciding state of the election, stakes are high for both candidates. A recent analysis found that if Trump wins the Keystone state, his odds increase to 96 percent. If Vice President Kamala Harris wins, her chances of securing the win skyrocket to 91 percent.

This comes after Trump, for weeks, has accused Harris never actually working at McDonalds and lying about her resume.

“Kamala never had a job at McDonald’s,” Trump said at a New York press conference. “Her resume talks about McDonald's, McDonald's, McDonald’s.”

Harris claimed she “did the fries” and that is the difference between her and Trump and knowing the “Needs of the American people.”

“'Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald’s is because there are people who work at McDonald’s in our country who are trying to raise a family and pay rent on that,” Harris said in an MSNBC interview.

If Harris is telling the truth, at least she has something to fall back on when she loses to Trump and the whole Biden-Harris Administration’s lies and corruption is exposed.

Trump is keeping his promise to the American people, as he always does, and will work at the fast-food joint so that he can say he “worked longer and harder at McDonald’s than she did if I do that even for a half-hour.”