A Pro-Hamas Clown Vandalized a Restaurant Over Its Israeli Flags. There Was Just...
An International Incident Develops As Emmanuel Macron Feuds With Italy Over…Netflix???
It's Not Your Father's Pot Anymore
VIP
One's Presence Near a Crime Doesn't Make Them an Expert on Gun Policy
Where Were These 230 Doctors Wanting Medical Records Four Years Ago?
Trump Vows to 'End All Sanctuary Cities Immediately'
VIP
How Nebraska's New Law Could Benefit Democrats In the Election
Kamala's Campaign Is Over After Fox News Interview
VIP
CNN May Have Confirmed Reports of Harris' Plagiarism, but Did You See How...
Look Who Finally Agreed to Campaign for Kamala
Fani Willis Begs Appeals Court to Reinstate Charges Against Trump
Elder Abuse: They're Still Trotting Out Biden to Campaign for Kamala
VIP
Apartments in Another City Are Being Taken Over by Tren de Aragua
The CBS News Scandals Keep Getting Worse
Tipsheet

Trump to Troll Kamala By Working at McDonalds

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 16, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Play with fire and you’ll get burned. Former President Donald Trump will visit a local Pennsylvania McDonalds and work the “fry cooker” after Vice President Kamala Harris claimed she previously worked at the fast-food joint despite no evidence of such employment. 

Advertisement

This weekend, Trump will step off the campaign trail and into a McDonalds to serve up hamburgers and french fries to voters in one of the most essential key state just weeks before the November election. With Pennsylvania being the potential deciding state of the election, stakes are high for both candidates. A recent analysis found that if Trump wins the Keystone state, his odds increase to 96 percent. If Vice President Kamala Harris wins, her chances of securing the win skyrocket to 91 percent. 

This comes after Trump, for weeks, has accused Harris never actually working at McDonalds and lying about her resume. 

“Kamala never had a job at McDonald’s,” Trump said at a New York press conference. “Her resume talks about McDonald's, McDonald's, McDonald’s.” 

Harris claimed she “did the fries” and that is the difference between her and Trump and knowing the “Needs of the American people.” 

Recommended

Kamala's Campaign Is Over After Fox News Interview Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

“'Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald’s is because there are people who work at McDonald’s in our country who are trying to raise a family and pay rent on that,” Harris said in an MSNBC interview. 

If Harris is telling the truth, at least she has something to fall back on when she loses to Trump and the whole Biden-Harris Administration’s lies and corruption is exposed. 

Trump is keeping his promise to the American people, as he always does, and will work at the fast-food joint so that he can say he “worked longer and harder at McDonald’s than she did if I do that even for a half-hour.” 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala's Campaign Is Over After Fox News Interview Sarah Arnold
Harris' Town Hall Event With Charlamagne Got Roasted in the Comments Leah Barkoukis
It's Not Your Father's Pot Anymore Ann Coulter
The CBS News Scandals Keep Getting Worse Guy Benson
Fani Willis Begs Appeals Court to Reinstate Charges Against Trump Mia Cathell
A Pro-Hamas Clown Vandalized a Restaurant Over Its Israeli Flags. There Was Just One Problem. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala's Campaign Is Over After Fox News Interview Sarah Arnold
Advertisement