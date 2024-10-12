And With That Move, Dems Prove They're the Real Threats to Our Republic
Joe's 2024 Exit Results in Hunter Biden's 'Art' to Face Value Plunge

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 12, 2024 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Now that President Joe Biden’s political career is officially over, Hunter Biden must find a new way to profit himself, given that his family can no longer peddle money from shady foreign businesses and his so-called “art” deals. 

According to experts in the art industry, Hunter Biden’s art career is a thing of the past. Now that the president’s time in the District of Corruption is over, so is his son’s shady art business. 

“His father is no longer relevant in the maelstrom, which is politics,” Charlie Horne, president of Gurr Johns, an art valuation and advisory firm, told the outlet. He predicted that over time, Hunter Biden’s art market will be “wash[ed] away.” 

“His cachet will be short-lived. I don’t think he’s ever gotten real traction,” he continued. 

Critics say Hunter Biden’s short-lived art “career” was boosted solely due to his father’s influence in Washington— and that may be true because only ten people bought his paintings for $1.5 million. 

Last year, the GOP-controlled House Oversight and Accountability Committee investigated the Biden family to learn more about the anonymous individuals who purchased Hunter Biden's "art" at exorbitant prices. Some of his paintings, which look like a third-grader spilled paint on a canvas, were reportedly worth between $75,000 and $500,000— sold through Georges Bergès Gallery. However, there has been a lack of transparency about who is buying his pieces. 

Chairwoman of art market studies at the Fashion Institute of Technology, Natasha Degen, pointed out that the value that Hunter Biden’s art sold does not match the value of the work itself. 

The Biden family has a history of using their family name for financial or political gain, and Hunter’s art dealings were no exception. Perhaps the first son sold his paintings at an inflated price so that buyers could have access to then-Vice President Biden or meetings in the Oval Office. 

At one point, Hunter Biden claimed art would be his full-time career. However, now that he has been convicted of gun crimes, he has more to worry about than whether he will use red or yellow paint to blow through a straw and onto a piece of paper and call it “art.” 

