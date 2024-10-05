JD Vance Tears Into Biden-Harris Admin During Butler, PA Rally

Vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) had harsh criticisms for the Biden-Harris Administration while speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania— the same place former President Donald Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt during his July 13 rally.

Vance ripped into President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for abandoning communities and their people in the aftermath of one of the deadliest hurricanes in the U.S. The storm, which has killed more than 220 Americans, has caused significant damage and left entire towns without power or running water. Meanwhile, Harris and Biden have been MIA, only visiting the devastated areas five days after the catastrophe.

It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Helene touched down, and the Biden-Harris Administration just now began deploying the military and the National Guard.

“My friends, who the hell is running this country right now?” Vance asked.

“Because it sure isn't Joe Biden,” Vance said, adding that it isn’t Harris either.

He criticized Biden and Harris for their slap-in-the-face so-called $750 “aid” to Americans as they continue to peddle billions of dollars to foreign countries.

Vance also took the time to honor Corey Comperator, the husband, father, and firefighter who died during the July 13 assassination attempt, prompting the crowd to chant “Corey, Corey, Corey!”