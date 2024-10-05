Politico's Headline Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How Dems Feel About...
CNN’s Top Legal Analyst to Jack Smith: You Violated the Cardinal Rule of...
Poll Finds Trump Doing Surprisingly Well With This Voter Group in Michigan
Supreme Court To Decide if Mexico Can Keep Blaming Others for Its Own...
Why Gun Tracing Data is Way Overblown In News Reports
Kamala Harris, FEMA and Pete Buttigieg Victimize Hurricane Helene Survivors a Second Time
Who Is Going to Vote Democrat?
Democrats Are Exclusionary Elitists
How the Second Trump Butler Rally Is Different From the First
How Trump Reacted to Biden’s Response to Israel’s Attack on Iran Is Priceless
A Major Red Wave Is Coming to Pennsylvania
Trump Returns to Butler Pennsylvania for the First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Hurricane Helene Victims Lash Out at Biden, Harris: ‘Disgraceful’
Elon Musk Slams FEMA Over Hurricane Helene Response
Tipsheet

JD Vance Tears Into Biden-Harris Admin During Butler, PA Rally

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 05, 2024 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

Vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) had harsh criticisms for the Biden-Harris Administration while speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania— the same place former President Donald Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt during his July 13 rally. 

Advertisement

Vance ripped into President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for abandoning communities and their people in the aftermath of one of the deadliest hurricanes in the U.S. The storm, which has killed more than 220 Americans, has caused significant damage and left entire towns without power or running water. Meanwhile, Harris and Biden have been MIA, only visiting the devastated areas five days after the catastrophe. 

It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Helene touched down, and the Biden-Harris Administration just now began deploying the military and the National Guard.

“My friends, who the hell is running this country right now?” Vance asked. 

“Because it sure isn't Joe Biden,” Vance said, adding that it isn’t Harris either. 

He criticized Biden and Harris for their slap-in-the-face so-called $750 “aid” to Americans as they continue to peddle billions of dollars to foreign countries. 

Recommended

Politico's Headline Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How Dems Feel About Hurricane Helene Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Vance also took the time to honor Corey Comperator, the husband, father, and firefighter who died during the July 13 assassination attempt, prompting the crowd to chant “Corey, Corey, Corey!”

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Politico's Headline Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How Dems Feel About Hurricane Helene Matt Vespa
A Major Red Wave Is Coming to Pennsylvania Sarah Arnold
CNN’s Top Legal Analyst to Jack Smith: You Violated the Cardinal Rule of a Federal Prosecutor Matt Vespa
Liz Cheney Embarrasses Herself at Kamala’s Wisconsin Rally Matt Vespa
How the Second Trump Butler Rally Is Different From the First Sarah Arnold
Who Is Going to Vote Democrat? Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Politico's Headline Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How Dems Feel About Hurricane Helene Matt Vespa
Advertisement