Whistleblower Reveals Left-Wing Networks Are 'Rigged' for Kamala

An MSNBC producer just blew the lid off the liberal media’s plan to get Vice President Kamala Harris elected, and it’s every bit as shady as you’d think.

Undercover conservative journalist James O’Keefe released a video of MSNBC producer Basel Hamdan admitting that the network is “doing all they can” to elect Harris by making viewers “dumber over the years.”

Hamdan, a writer and producer for the network’s show “Ayman,” was asked by an undercover journalist what MSNBC is doing to help Harris win the race. Speaking into a hidden camera and microphone, he said that whatever Harris’s “Message of the day is, is their message of the day” and that the network pushes the Harris campaign’s agenda essentially down its viewer’s throats. Hamdan said that MSNBC is essentially operating as an extension of the Harris campaign and that it “Hammers home the point” of the Democrats, making it “indistinguishable from the party.”

During an undercover date with an OMG journalist, Basel Hamdan (@BaselYHamdan), a writer and producer for MSNBC’s show “Ayman,” (@AymanMSNBC) was asked what the network has done to assist… pic.twitter.com/y9Yk8o1UX7 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 3, 2024

“Is MSNBC just the Democratic Party’s mouthpiece?” The undercover woman asked, which Hamdan yelled, “Exactly!”

“Viewers get mad at the guests or the hosts if the hosts were to criticize Democrats,” he continued. “I think brainwashing and dumbing down progressives helps Trump.”

He also pointed out that MSNBC hosts are “Too cozy with the Democratic politicians” and that the anchors and politicians “Are just in total agreement about everything.”

“If you watch an interview with a Democratic politician, they just finish each other’s sentences,” he continued.

However, Hamdan acknowledged that liberal news media would have bigger audiences “If they were less tied to the Democratic Party.”