Tipsheet

There Are At Least 1.7 Million National Security Threats Under 'Border Czar' Harris

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 03, 2024 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Vice President Kamala Harris has let in at least 1.7 million potential national security threats since being named the “border czar” by President Joe Biden in 2021. This number doesn’t include the 7.6 million illegal aliens and the 1.9 million known illegal immigrants “gotaways” who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. 

The House Judiciary released a report on Thursday stating that among unvetted illegal immigrants in the U.S., there are at least 382 illegal aliens on the U.S. government’s terrorist watchlist who Border Patrol agents have encountered since January 2021. So far, at least 100 are on the watchlist for alien encounters in fiscal year 2024. 

The terrorist threat to the United States has skyrocketed due to the Biden-Harris Administration’s dangerous open-borders policies. As just one example, “of the more than 250 illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist who were encountered by Border Patrol at the southwest border between fiscal years 2021 and 2023, [the Biden-Harris Department of Homeland Security (DHS)] has released into American communities at least 99, with at least 34 others in DHS custody but not yet removed from the United States.”3 Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris Administration has sought to conceal the real consequences of its disastrous policies. In September 2024, a former senior Border Patrol official told Congress that he was ordered to “not release any information” on the increase of special interest aliens—aliens from countries considered to be a threat to national security or counterintelligence—“or mention any of the arrests” because, in his words, the Biden-Harris Administration “was trying to convince the public there was no threat at the border.” 

The House Judiciary exposed the Biden-Harris Administration, revealing that the president and vice president delayed a Committee and Subcommittee briefing about Mohammad Kharwin— an illegal alien from Afghanistan who is on the terrorist watchlist. 

Biden and Harris released Kharwin into the U.S. to later discover that he was on the terrorist watchlist. Five months later, in September of this year, the Biden Department of Homeland Security finally cooperated with a briefing. However, the DHS refused to answer many of the Committee’s questions. 

The DHS also made a stunning admission to the Committee that being an illegal immigrant from a special interest country does not affect an immigrant’s admissibility into the U.S. 

