No, Kamala, World Leaders Are Not 'Laughing' at Trump

European leaders obliterated claims from Vice President Kamala Harris, who said the world is “laughing” at former President Donald Trump.

During last week’s United Nations High-Level Week, foreign ministers were asked to react to Harris's statement during the presidential debate.

“World leaders are laughing at Donald Trump. I have talked with military leaders, some of whom worked with you, and they say you're a disgrace,” she claimed.

However, they praised Trump’s “strong message” and said that if Trump is elected, they will work with him as they did the last time he was president.

“We are friends of America," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said, adding that Italy and the U.S. are "two sides of the same coin."

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis echoed similar remarks, saying his country and the U.S. have a "very long history,” noting that the relationship is "more than politics."

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky highlighted Trump’s stance on defense spending and said the former president’s message resonated “because he was saying spend more on your defense.”

“My government is spending more on our defense," Lipavsky said. "We want to reach those 2 percent of GDP, will be reaching them this year, and we will continue next year. So, Donald Trump would be a president with this message, ‘Please spend 2 percent," we would be OK.”

Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó has "huge expectations" for the 45th president and believes another Trump Administration can solve many of the country's crises.

He also shot down Harris’ claims, stressing that no world leader is “laughing” at Trump. However, he expressed fears that the next U.S. president would be too “American first.”

“I didn't really see anyone laughing at Trump," Szijjártó said. "What I've seen many having fear. I've seen many being afraid of a U.S. president being honest, not a hostage by the liberal mainstream, representing a patriotic position, speaking clearly about America first."

When asked who hopes to win the 2024 U.S. election, the foreign leaders declined because they want to "leave it to the American citizens to decide."