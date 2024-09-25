Good Riddance: Michael Cohen Mocked After Saying He'll Get a Fake Name, Flee U.S. If Trump Is Elected

Former President Donald Trump’s ex-attorney, Michael Cohen, was mocked after saying he would flee the United States and change his name if Trump became the 47th president.

Cohen, who played a vital role in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s politically-motivated “hush money” case against Trump— fears the former president will get “revenge” on him for talking with federal officials about Trump’s business dealings and personal conduct.

Cohen told MSNBC’s Deadline White House that he has already been “working on a foreign passport with a completely different name.”

“I don't know how it's going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my children. I certainly don't want them moving to where I'm looking to go,” he said.

The disgraced lawyer criticized the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Trump v. United States, which states that former presidents and executive branch employees are granted immunity from prosecution for official acts committed while in office but not for unofficial acts.

“And the worst is the Supreme Court’s recent decision that gave him immunity, presidential immunity. Now, he thinks it's not only is it I can do whatever I want, but I can't even be prosecuted. It's a get out of jail free card solely for the president,” he continued.

There is no legal way to get a foreign passport with a fake name.

Trump, who continues to dominate the 2024 playing field, has his critics shaking about potential consequences.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) recently echoed similar remarks, saying he is “seriously” concerned Trump will target him and his family if the former president defeats Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump previously wrote on Truth Social in August 2023: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

In 2020, Romney became the first senator to vote to convict a president of his own party. He warned those who opposed Trump to believe him when he said he would hold them accountable, admitting that the 45th president is not “all bluster.”

“I think he has shown by his prior actions that you can take him at his word,” he said. “So I would take him at his word.”