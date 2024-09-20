Chicago Schools Tell Teachers to Pass Migrant Students Regardless of Performance

Chicago Public Schools reportedly told teachers to pass illegal immigrant students regardless of their performance in the classroom.

A new report revealed that illegal immigrant children are receiving special treatment over U.S. citizen students in several schools within the district. WGN News reporter Sylvia Snowden said she spoke with multiple Chicago Public School teachers who admitted to passing illegal immigrant students after being instructed to give them a “passing grade,” even if that meant deliberately falsifying grades.

Advertisement

The teachers who spoke to the outlet said they spoke zero Spanish, while the immigrant students spoke no English, making classroom communication nearly impossible. The schools, located in predominantly Black neighborhoods, did not offer an English as a Second Language (ESL) course. Some teachers used Google Translate to communicate with students for the entire academic year.

However, despite this, school administrators instructed teachers to pass every illegal alien student with at least a 70 percent in every subject even though most tested at a “kindergarten level.”

“It’s not just the classes but the academic testing, the standardized testing that the students do every single year. We had one teacher tell us … that her student simply was not at [passing] grade level based upon the tests that were taken,” Snowden said.

Chicago Public Schools responded with a statement after the damning report was released.

Chicago public schools aims to provide a rigorous, welcoming, inclusive pre-K through 12 environment for all students, including those who are newly arrived in Chicago with their families from around the globe. As a district, we have high expectations for all students and policies and promotion guidelines in place that are modified to serve the specialized needs of our English language learners, and offer in school, after-school year-round interventions developed with the principal/counselor/teacher and parents to target the students described deficiencies.

Since the summer of 2022, more than 48,000 illegal immigrants have been flown or bussed to Chicago from the Texas border, with the majority of them opting to stay in the city. Many of the illegal aliens are from Venezuela.