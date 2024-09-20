Kamala’s Latest Stomach-Churning Fakery
Investigation Launched Into Iran Sending Democrats Hacked Trump Campaign Info
JD Vance Delivered Another Masterclass in Obliterating the Media
Will We Be Allowed to Win?
Anyone Notice What Was Odd About the First Biden Cabinet Meeting in 11...
Nancy Mace Exposes CNN Guest With Damaging Screenshots
Scott Jennings Comes Armed With Hard Truths on Antisemitism From the Left
Here's How Many American Voters Support Taylor Swift After Her Kamala Harris Endorsement
YIKES: Was This Kamala's Most Awkward Moment Yet?
Acting Secret Service Director Gives Update Regarding First Trump Assassination Attempt
Post-Debate Poll Shares Telling Details About That 'Bounce' for Kamala Harris
California City Sues the State Over Law Attacking Parents' Rights
House Unanimously Votes to Increase Trump's Secret Service Protection
This U.S. Landmark Will Revert Back to Its Native American Name
Tipsheet

Chicago Schools Tell Teachers to Pass Migrant Students Regardless of Performance

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 20, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Chicago Public Schools reportedly told teachers to pass illegal immigrant students regardless of their performance in the classroom. 

A new report revealed that illegal immigrant children are receiving special treatment over U.S. citizen students in several schools within the district. WGN News reporter Sylvia Snowden said she spoke with multiple Chicago Public School teachers who admitted to passing illegal immigrant students after being instructed to give them a “passing grade,” even if that meant deliberately falsifying grades.

Advertisement

The teachers who spoke to the outlet said they spoke zero Spanish, while the immigrant students spoke no English, making classroom communication nearly impossible. The schools, located in predominantly Black neighborhoods, did not offer an English as a Second Language (ESL) course. Some teachers used Google Translate to communicate with students for the entire academic year. 

However, despite this, school administrators instructed teachers to pass every illegal alien student with at least a 70 percent in every subject even though most tested at a “kindergarten level.” 

“It’s not just the classes but the academic testing, the standardized testing that the students do every single year. We had one teacher tell us … that her student simply was not at [passing] grade level based upon the tests that were taken,” Snowden said. 

Chicago Public Schools responded with a statement after the damning report was released. 

Chicago public schools aims to provide a rigorous, welcoming, inclusive pre-K through 12 environment for all students, including those who are newly arrived in Chicago with their families from around the globe. As a district, we have high expectations for all students and policies and promotion guidelines in place that are modified to serve the specialized needs of our English language learners, and offer in school, after-school year-round interventions developed with the principal/counselor/teacher and parents to target the students described deficiencies. 

Recommended

YIKES: Was This Kamala's Most Awkward Moment Yet? Guy Benson
Advertisement

Since the summer of 2022, more than 48,000 illegal immigrants have been flown or bussed to Chicago from the Texas border, with the majority of them opting to stay in the city. Many of the illegal aliens are from Venezuela. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YIKES: Was This Kamala's Most Awkward Moment Yet? Guy Benson
JD Vance Delivered Another Masterclass in Obliterating the Media Matt Vespa
Anyone Notice What Was Odd About the First Biden Cabinet Meeting in 11 Months? Matt Vespa
UPDATE: Israel Takes Out Dozens of Top Hezbollah Terrorists in Precision Strike Katie Pavlich
JD Vance Leaves New York Times Reporter Speechless, Proves Why Trump Picked Him Townhall Video
Not Even Oprah Could Save Kamala Harris' Word Salad Fiasco During Livestream Event Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
YIKES: Was This Kamala's Most Awkward Moment Yet? Guy Benson
Advertisement