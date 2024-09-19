Guess Who Could Be Coming Back If Kamala Wins?
Trump Tells Hilarious Story about How He Saved Tim Walz's Life
CNN Reporter's Interview With MAGA Boat Guy Did Not Go Well
MSNBC Confirms Kamala Is Lying from the Center, and CNN Drowns in Interview...
Jerome Powell Admitted What About Illegal Immigrants?!
FCC Commissioner Slams Biden-Harris for Focusing on Climate Change, DEI, and Not Underserv...
Is There a Mole Within the Secret Service?
Why These People Were Rushed to the Hospital Following a Trump Rally
Trump Surprises Young Boy With Rare Brain Disorder With Special Present
Did We Just See the Worst Vote Against Israel From the UN?
Drug Companies Caused the Problems With 340B
One GOP Lawmaker Says It Doesn't Feel 'Safe' to Work in Politics
We Have Post-Debate Polling News Out of a Key Battleground State
Number of Interviews the Trump-Vance Ticket Has Given in Contrast to the Harris-Walz...
Tipsheet

Trump Has Higher Approval Rating In This State Than Its Dem Gov

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 19, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

New Yorkers are fed up with its Democratic leadership that has destroyed what once was a beautiful city with many opportunities, and Americans are beginning to wake up to what the left has in store for the country. 

Advertisement

In a twist of events, Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D-NY) approval rating has dipped below former President Donald Trump’s among likely New York voters. 

According to a Siena College survey, just 34 percent of New Yorkers have a favorable view of Hochul, with 54 percent viewing her poorly— down from 39-50 percent from the last poll in August. Among Democrats, only liberals and Black voters view the governor more favorably than unfavorably. However, Hochul’s popularity among Independent and young voters is hanging on by a knife’s edge. Only 18 percent of independents and 24 percent of young voters approve of her job handling. 

On the contrary, 39 percent of the Empire State’s residents have a favorable opinion about Trump. 

Hochul’s unfavorability rating is the highest it’s ever been, putting her net favorability at -20 percent. Meanwhile, Trump’s net favorability is at -18 percent.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg pointed out that the governor’s favorability rating “has never been outstanding,” but highlighted that “Hochul’s favorability rating, 20 points underwater, is worse than Trump’s, 18 points underwater.”

He also noted that the net favorability of every other person polled in September has not changed more than one or two points. However, Hochul’s numbers fell by a massive nine points.

Recommended

Gallup: Significant Swing in Trump and Harris Favorability Guy Benson
Advertisement

“While Hochul’s favorability rating has never been outstanding — she’s never been viewed favorably by 50 percent of voters in a state where 49 percent of the voters are Democrats — it has now hit an all-time low, 34-54 percent," Greenberg said. "Her job approval rating, 39-56 percent, is also a record low.” 

Trump held a rally in New York on Wednesday where thousands of people showed up in support.  


Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gallup: Significant Swing in Trump and Harris Favorability Guy Benson
CNN Reporter's Interview With MAGA Boat Guy Did Not Go Well Matt Vespa
Is There a Mole Within the Secret Service? Sarah Arnold
Springfield Mayor Wants Trump, Harris to Stay Away From the Ohio Town. The Reason He Gave Is Laughable. Leah Barkoukis
Jerome Powell Admitted What About Illegal Immigrants?! Rebecca Downs
The Haitian Horror Story No One's Talking About Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gallup: Significant Swing in Trump and Harris Favorability Guy Benson
Advertisement