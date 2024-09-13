Kamala Is Giving Stranger Danger Vibes
Why a Former Clinton Pollster Was Disturbed by the ABC News Debate
DA Who Charged a Veteran for Defending Himself Against a Pro-Hamas Supporter Is...
The Debate Didn't Go As Kamala Harris Had Hoped
Opponents Livid After NYC Council Passes Bill to Consider Reparations
Manchin Endorses Republican in Governor's Race
After Criticizing Trump, Biden Makes His Own ‘Black Jobs’ Comment
This Group Drives the 'Surge' of Illegal Immigrants Crossing the Northern Border
Gabbard Has a Message for Garland After He Vowed Not to Allow the...
There's Been a Forecast Change in This Key Senate Race
DeWine Just Addressed the Reports That Haitian Illegal Immigrants Are Eating People's Pets
Grassroots Organization Demands Answers From Harris-Walz Campaign on Key Issues
Team Trump: So, Our Internal Polling Moved After This Week's Debate...
Two Illegals Charged With Jocelyn Nungaray’s Death Tried to Stop Her Family From...
Tipsheet

Even the Presidential Debates Commission Was Disgusted With ABC Moderators

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 13, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

In the aftermath of possibly one of the most biased and unfair presidential debates, criticism has erupted over the ABC News moderators who repeatedly fact-checked former President Donald Trump while throwing softball questions to Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Advertisement

The co-founder and co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates, Frank Fahrenkopf Jr., said the Sept. 10 debate was the worst performance he has ever seen. 

“What really shocked me last night was the way the moderators handled it,” Fahrenkopf said. “You know, we always explain to our moderators — and we’ve done 33 of these debates, starting back in 1988 — that their job is to be facilitators. They’re not supposed to get involved themselves.”

Fahrenkopf was concerned with the moderators' favoritism toward Harris. They refused to grill her on her policy positions. Instead, they spent almost the entire 90-minute debate interjecting and fact-checking everything Trump had to say. The moderators fact-checked Trump five times and failed to correct Harris even once.

“It’s different than if you had someone on your show and you asked them a question, and they answered in a different way than they said a month before. You would correct them. But moderators are not supposed to do that,” he continued.

He said the moderators overstepped their roles and focused too much on their interaction with the candidate. Fahrenkopf explained that a debate is between two candidates, not the candidates and the moderators. 

Recommended

*IF* This Is True, ABC News Is About to Become Engulfed in a Major Scandal Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“I don’t know what their thoughts were, but they clearly were oversized, I think, on the way they treated the former president and the way they treated the present vice president. I think they bent backwards to help her,” Fahrenkopf added. 

In a post-debate interview, ABC moderator Linsey Davis admitted that his decision to correct Trump during the debate was influenced by the June 27 CNN debate between Trump and President Joe Biden. 

“People were concerned that statements were allowed to just hang and not [be] disputed by the candidate Biden, at the time, or the moderators,” David told the Los Angeles Times. 

Davis insisted that she and co-moderator David Muir were ready to fact-check both candidates throughout the night. She said it was impossible to catch every misstatement the candidates made, despite not acknowledging that only Trump’s statements were caught. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

*IF* This Is True, ABC News Is About to Become Engulfed in a Major Scandal Matt Vespa
Why a Former Clinton Pollster Was Disturbed by the ABC News Debate Matt Vespa
Gabbard Has a Message for Garland After He Vowed Not to Allow the DOJ to Be Used As a 'Political Weapon' Rebecca Downs
DeWine Just Addressed the Reports That Haitian Illegal Immigrants Are Eating People's Pets Madeline Leesman
DA Who Charged a Veteran for Defending Himself Against a Pro-Hamas Supporter Is a Nightmare Matt Vespa
Team Trump: So, Our Internal Polling Moved After This Week's Debate... Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
*IF* This Is True, ABC News Is About to Become Engulfed in a Major Scandal Matt Vespa
Advertisement