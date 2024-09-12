First Biden-Harris CBP One Bus Carrying Illegal Aliens Arrives at Border

The first bus, sponsored by the Biden-Harris Administration’s CBP One app, arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border this week, where illegal immigrants from Central and South American countries will be admitted into the United States.

Under its new program, Secure Emerging Mobility Corridor, Mexico’s National Institute of Migration (INM) announced that it had arrived in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico— just across the border from McAllen, Texas. The program was unveiled after a meeting between President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador—illegal immigrants traveling to the U.S. Mexico’s program get free transportation, meals, and security from the Mexico/Guatemala border to ports of entry in the U.S. There are 1,450 daily appointments available at several of ports of entry across the border.

The CBP One smartphone app allows illegal aliens to schedule an appointment in the U.S. to claim asylum and be released into the country permanently. More than 500,000 undocumented aliens enter under the CBP-One smartphone application yearly. The program comes after a controversial move from U.S. officials to allow illegal immigrants to apply for CBP One appointment from further south in Mexico.

The CBP One smartphone application is different from the reinstated Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan programs installed by the U.S., which allows more than 1,000 illegal immigrants to enter the country a day.

Between the two programs, over 800,000 illegal aliens enter the U.S. daily under the Biden-Harris Administration in hopes of obtaining asylum claims.

#Video 🎥| Salida del primer autobús que trasladó de Tapachula, Chiapas a Reynosa, Tamaulipas a personas extranjeras que acudirán a su cita CBP One y que forma parte de la habilitación del Corredor Emergente de Movilidad Segura, que puso en marcha el gobierno mexicano a través de… pic.twitter.com/j1dBQSEGQo — INM (@INAMI_mx) September 11, 2024

Earlier this week, Alexis Nungaray, the mother of the 12-year-old girl who Venezuelan illegal immigrants murdered, gave an emotional testimony on the dangers the Biden-Harris border crisis has brought into the country.

21-year-old Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and 26-year-old Franklin Jose Peña Ramos reportedly strangled the girl to death and dumped her body in a river with no clothes on.

“Because of the Biden-Harris administration open border policies, catch and release, they were enrolled in the Alternatives to Detention program," Alexis Nungaray said. "This meant that they were released into the United States. It was not even a full three weeks later that they would take my daughter Jocelyn Nungaray’s life.”

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) said the testimony will be used to highlight the cost of the Biden-Harris Administration’s failed border policies have caused on American communities.

“Moms who lost a loved one because of some violent crime by an illegal migrant," Jordan said, adding that Biden and Harris "let in 10 million people in three and a half years, 99 on the terrorist watch list."