NYC Hands Out Free Money to Illegal Aliens

New York City once gave illegal immigrants incentives to come, now they are getting paid to leave.

The city’s Department of Homeless Services announced that it will give illegal aliens up to $4,000 in grants to 150 migrant families to help alleviate the burden of the migrant shelters and move them to more permanent housing.

Even those arrested and accused of crimes are still eligible for the money.

The money will come from the Asylee Moveout Assistance (AMA) program to pay for the housing. It will also give illegal aliens $1,000 in gift cards for moving necessities, security deposits, moving expenses, and first and last month rent.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) predicted that the Biden-Harris migrant crisis will cost the city at least $10 billion over a three-year period, which ends in June 2025.

Manhattan’s illegal alien crisis has nearly tripled since 2022 where more than 201,200 undocumented immigrants came to the city.

“The city is using every tool at its disposal to implement innovative and cost-effective solutions to help recently-arrived asylum seekers residing in shelters take the next steps in their journey,” a Department of Social Services (DSS) spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “Since December, DSS has been working with a few not-for-profit providers operating emergency sites to pilot a new effort to reduce barriers to obtaining housing by helping asylum-seeking families who have identified permanent housing with the upfront cost of moving into their new home.”

The program first launched in December as a way to assist asylum-seeking families and pregnant illegals immigrant women who were staying in select DHS emergency shelters and have already found permanent housing.

This comes after a report found that three in four arrests over the past few months in NYC have been asylum seekers.