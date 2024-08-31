MSNBC's Mixed Race Focus Group Brutally Trashes Kamala
Tipsheet

Tim Walz' Brother: Gov Is 'Not the Type of Character You Want Making Decisions About Your Future'

Sarah Arnold
August 31, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz’s (D-Minn.) brother is warning Americans that voting for a Harris-Walz ticket could mean for the future of the United States. 

The governor’s brother, Jeff Walz, has a Facebook account, which Laura Loomer, a Republican political activist, discovered after finding shocking revelations about Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate. 

“The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future," Jeff Walz reportedly wrote in a comment. 

Walz’s brother warned people on his social media account about the governor’s radical ideologies, saying he hasn’t spoken to his brother in eight years because of his progressive policies. 

“I'm 100% opposed to all his ideology,” he wrote in a March 30, 2023 post. “My family wasn't given any notice that he was selected and denied security the days after.” 

Loomer’s findings also suggested Jeff Walz was ready to expose his brother at a Trump rally after it was revealed he donated to former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. However, he wrote that he is torn between speaking out against his brother or keeping his family out of the spotlight. 

The same day Trump was indicted in New York City by the Biden-Harris Administration, Walz’s brother reportedly wrote, “We’ve just become a third-world banana republic.” 

Someone commented on Jeff Walz's post, calling on him to "Help MAGA… Get on stage with President Trump and endorse him… Help save this country.”

