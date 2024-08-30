Kamala Harris Is at the Best She's Going to Be
Tipsheet

Another Democrat Was Caught Lying About His Military Career

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 30, 2024 7:30 PM
MSNBC/Screenshot

If there’s anything to learn from the past four years under the Biden Administration, it’s that Democrats and lying are synonymous with each other. 

Another Democrat governor just walked back a recent claim he made about receiving  a Bronze Star for his military service in Afghanistan. 

Democrat Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) admitted he made an “honest mistake” after he failed to correct two television interviewers who introduced him as a Bronze Star recipient despite never receiving the award. It wasn't until the New York Times filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request after Moore applied to the White House fellowship in 2006, claiming he had received the Bronze Star.  

“For my work, the 82nd Airborne Division have awarded me the Bronze Star Medal and the Combat Action Badge," Moore wrote on the application. However, the governor was only recommended for the award by his deputy brigade commander while serving overseas in the Army. He claimed his commander told Moore to include the award on his application “after confirming with two other senior-level officers that they had also signed off on the commendation.”

Moore said that Michael Fenzel, a former lieutenant colonel in Afghanistan, told him that he had received the Bronze Star and filed the paperwork for its approval process. The Democrat claimed he believed he would have received the award before the White House fellowship began. 

“He thought that I earned it, and he was already going through the paperwork to process it,” the governor said. 

However, Moore never received the Bronze Star. 

“Still, I sincerely wish I had gone back to correct the note on my application,” Moore said on Thursday. “It was an honest mistake, and I regret not making that correction.”

In 2022, during the governor’s race, Moore was grilled on why he never corrected interviewers who introduced him as a Bronze Star recipient, in which he defended his actions saying that of the two TV interviews were among “hundreds of interviews” he’d done, those who held him accountable for lying about his military career were done “in desperate attacks” against him. 

“I think if there were things that were said that were incorrect about me in my bio, I hope that wouldn’t be something where I have to be put in a position to be able to correct that person on the spot on live national television,” Moore said in response. 

Tags: DEMOCRATS

