RFK Jr. Addresses Family Criticism of His Decision to Endorse Trump

On Sunday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a third-party 2024 presidential candidate, revealed that other Democrats plan to follow in his footsteps and endorse former President Donald Trump.

During an interview with Fox News, RFK Jr. told host Shannon Bream that Trump will soon make several announcements involving politicians from the Democratic Party.

RFK Jr tells Shannon Bream that President Trump is preparing to make a series of announcements that other Democrats are about to join his campaign. The Unity Party to defeat the Democrat oligarchs is underway. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xmJx6aazB2 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 25, 2024

RFK Jr. announced earlier this week that he was suspending his campaign and endorsing Trump in the race to the White House. He criticized his former party, calling the Democratic Party a party of “corruption, big tech, big donors, big Pharma, and big money.”

He also spoke out about his family, who expressed frustration and disappointment with Kennedy following his announcement. In a social media post, his sister, Kerry Kennedy, condemned and accused him of betraying the family and everything they stand for.

Kennedy downplayed the tensions between him and his family members, saying it was OK for them to disagree on issues and still love each other.

“You know, my family is at the center of the Democratic Party. I have members of my family that are working for the Biden administration. Biden has a bust of my father behind him at the Oval Office, and he's been a family friend for many years,” he said. “My family is – I understand that they're troubled by my decisions. I love my family. I feel like we were raised in a milieu where we were encouraged to debate each other and debate ferociously and passionately about things and still love each other. They’re free to take their positions on these issues. There are many, many members of my family working at my campaign and who are supporting me.”

The Independent candidate said he will be “actively campaigning” for Trump with the message of “Mak[ing] America Healthy Again.”

“I talked specifically with President Trump about that issue, and he said that he wanted to leave as his legacy of healthy children,” Kennedy said.