Why Kamala Destroys Democracy
While Many Vulnerable Democrats Hid From DNC, These Ones Took the Stage
US Navy Is Facing Massive Manpower Shortage Under Biden, Harris Admin
It's Been 35 Days Since Biden Endorsed Harris, and 35 Days of Avoiding...
JD Vance Doubles Down on Trump's Abortion Stance
Netanyahu Vows More Attacks on Hezbollah
Democrat Suggests He Would Join GOP Administration: 'We Failed A Lot of People'
Does This Mean the Feud Between Trump and This Governor Is Over?
Hamas Official: 'Israel Must Be Finished'
It Turns Out the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Had to Tell Tim Walz...
To Fly or Not to Fly While Missiles are Flying
Celebrating the King James Bible
Student Loan Crisis Proves the Folly of Madam Deficit Harris' Home Subsidies
How Kamala Harris Has Already Pursued Medicare For All
Tipsheet

RFK Jr. Addresses Family Criticism of His Decision to Endorse Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 25, 2024 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

On Sunday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a third-party 2024 presidential candidate, revealed that other Democrats plan to follow in his footsteps and endorse former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

During an interview with Fox News, RFK Jr. told host Shannon Bream that Trump will soon make several announcements involving politicians from the Democratic Party. 

RFK Jr. announced earlier this week that he was suspending his campaign and endorsing Trump in the race to the White House. He criticized his former party, calling the Democratic Party a party of “corruption, big tech, big donors, big Pharma, and big money.”

He also spoke out about his family, who expressed frustration and disappointment with Kennedy following his announcement. In a social media post, his sister, Kerry Kennedy, condemned and accused him of betraying the family and everything they stand for. 

Kennedy downplayed the tensions between him and his family members, saying it was OK for them to disagree on issues and still love each other. 

Recommended

Democrat Suggests He Would Join GOP Administration: 'We Failed A Lot of People' Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

“You know, my family is at the center of the Democratic Party. I have members of my family that are working for the Biden administration. Biden has a bust of my father behind him at the Oval Office, and he's been a family friend for many years,” he said. “My family is – I understand that they're troubled by my decisions. I love my family. I feel like we were raised in a milieu where we were encouraged to debate each other and debate ferociously and passionately about things and still love each other. They’re free to take their positions on these issues. There are many, many members of my family working at my campaign and who are supporting me.”

The Independent candidate said he will be “actively campaigning” for Trump with the message of “Mak[ing] America Healthy Again.” 

“I talked specifically with President Trump about that issue, and he said that he wanted to leave as his legacy of healthy children,” Kennedy said.  

Tags: ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Suggests He Would Join GOP Administration: 'We Failed A Lot of People' Sarah Arnold
Atlantic Writer Breaks Ties With Kamala Harris After Exposing Dems Lies Sarah Arnold
Liberalism Rots The Mind Derek Hunter
It Turns Out the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Had to Tell Tim Walz to Stop Lying About an Award Rebecca Downs
Why Kamala Destroys Democracy Kevin McCullough
Watch Tucker Carlson Destroy Kamala Harris' Credibility In Seconds Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Suggests He Would Join GOP Administration: 'We Failed A Lot of People' Sarah Arnold
Advertisement