BREAKING: Israel Announces Special Security Situation After Airstrikes Destroy Hezbollah T...
Liberalism Rots The Mind
Why Kamala Destroys Democracy
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 231: What You Should Know About King Solomon,...
Does This Mean the Feud Between Trump and This Governor Is Over?
Hamas Official: 'Israel Must Be Finished'
It Turns Out the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Had to Tell Tim Walz...
To Fly or Not to Fly While Missiles are Flying
Celebrating the King James Bible
Student Loan Crisis Proves the Folly of Madam Deficit Harris' Home Subsidies
How Kamala Harris Has Already Pursued Medicare For All
Bonnie Watson Coleman's Brazen Anti-Israel Bias
A Call for Accountability: Government Lost Track of 32,000 Migrant Children, IG Report...
Why Vetting Your Kid’s Favorite Show Is a Must in Today’s Culture
Tipsheet

Democrat Suggests He Would Join GOP Administration: 'We Failed A Lot of People'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 25, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Months ago, Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) said what every other Democrat wouldn’t dare say out loud: President Joe Biden was too old to serve in office, making the United States vulnerable to another Trump term. 

Advertisement

Before dropping out of the 2024 race, Phillips challenged Biden in the primary, targeting his old age and mental decline. The three-term congressman received backlash and mockery from his party mates, who called him a “total joke” after he spoke out against Biden’s inability to run for reelection. 

However, he was right. A few months later, the 81-year-old president withdrew from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. 

“I will say that my mission has been vindicated,” Phillips said then. “To see and feel and sense this room over the last few days made this journey all worthwhile.”

Now, Phillips is suggesting he would accept an invitation to serve in both a Democratic and a Republican administration. 

“I didn’t want to run this cycle. I spent two years trying to call attention to something I was seeing clearly with my own eyes,” Phillips told Fox News Digital. "I remember my Republican buddies excoriating Donald Trump quietly behind closed doors and then praising him in front of cameras. I saw my Democratic colleagues doing the same thing about Joe Biden, who we knew was in decline, probably going to lose." 

Recommended

BREAKING: Israel Announces Special Security Situation After Airstrikes Destroy Hezbollah Terror Targets Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Democrat admitted that the United States is facing an unprecedented border crisis and a struggling economy, acknowledging that “We failed a lot of people.” 

As it relates to policy, yeah, we have a border crisis. I’ve seen it twice with my own eyes. We also have to be a welcoming country, as Ronald Reagan would say," Phillips added. “We have to be a country that has an economy that works for people. Sixty percent of people are living paycheck to paycheck.” 

Tags: DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Israel Announces Special Security Situation After Airstrikes Destroy Hezbollah Terror Targets Matt Vespa
Atlantic Writer Breaks Ties With Kamala Harris After Exposing Dems Lies Sarah Arnold
It Turns Out the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Had to Tell Tim Walz to Stop Lying About an Award Rebecca Downs
Liberalism Rots The Mind Derek Hunter
Theo Von's Sit Down With Trump Praised as One of the Best Interviews of GOP Presidential Nominee Leah Barkoukis
Watch Tucker Carlson Destroy Kamala Harris' Credibility In Seconds Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Israel Announces Special Security Situation After Airstrikes Destroy Hezbollah Terror Targets Matt Vespa
Advertisement