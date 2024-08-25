Democrat Suggests He Would Join GOP Administration: 'We Failed A Lot of People'

Months ago, Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) said what every other Democrat wouldn’t dare say out loud: President Joe Biden was too old to serve in office, making the United States vulnerable to another Trump term.

Advertisement

Before dropping out of the 2024 race, Phillips challenged Biden in the primary, targeting his old age and mental decline. The three-term congressman received backlash and mockery from his party mates, who called him a “total joke” after he spoke out against Biden’s inability to run for reelection.

However, he was right. A few months later, the 81-year-old president withdrew from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I will say that my mission has been vindicated,” Phillips said then. “To see and feel and sense this room over the last few days made this journey all worthwhile.”

Now, Phillips is suggesting he would accept an invitation to serve in both a Democratic and a Republican administration.

“I didn’t want to run this cycle. I spent two years trying to call attention to something I was seeing clearly with my own eyes,” Phillips told Fox News Digital. "I remember my Republican buddies excoriating Donald Trump quietly behind closed doors and then praising him in front of cameras. I saw my Democratic colleagues doing the same thing about Joe Biden, who we knew was in decline, probably going to lose."

The Democrat admitted that the United States is facing an unprecedented border crisis and a struggling economy, acknowledging that “We failed a lot of people.”

As it relates to policy, yeah, we have a border crisis. I’ve seen it twice with my own eyes. We also have to be a welcoming country, as Ronald Reagan would say," Phillips added. “We have to be a country that has an economy that works for people. Sixty percent of people are living paycheck to paycheck.”