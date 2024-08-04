Kamala Harris' Husband Has a Scandal of His Own

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing another scandal, similar to the presidency of former President Bill Clinton, where he faced impeachment for having an affair during his time in office.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff admitted to having an extramarital affair during his first marriage— something he says he takes full “responsibility” for. According to a Daily Mail report, he got his children's nanny pregnant, which led to the end of his first marriage in 2009. The nanny was also a teacher at his children's school.

The report noted that Harris knew about the affair prior to marrying Emhoff in 2014. It was also known to those vetting potential vice president contenders during President Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” Emhoff said in a statement.

It is reported that the woman whom Emhoff had an affair with did not keep the baby. However, it is unclear what exactly happened.

“He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me, and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together,” Kerstin Emhoff said in a statement.

In May, Emhoff became a strong advocate for abortion “rights,” saying that men should have a role in the controversial topic.

He joined a group called Men4Choice, where he claimed that abortion access is as much of a fight for men as it is for women. Emhoff also said that it is a family issue that affects the fundamental freedoms of all Americans.

“This is an issue of fairness to women. Women are dying,” Emhoff said. “It’s affecting man’s ability to plan their lives. And it’s also an issue of what’s next and what other freedoms are at risk. And these freedoms are affecting all Americans, not just women.”

Harris is currently interviewing potential vice president candidates, which is the last step in the process before being named the Democratic presidential nominee for the 2024 election.

The bombshell report has caused concerns for Harris’ campaign, as her approval ratings have climbed back down now that the excitement for her candidacy has leveled out.