Democrat Senator Blames Israel for Making a Ceasefire ‘Harder’

The world is on the brink of yet another world war, and the United States seemingly has no president. Yet, Democrats continue to blame Israel for the war they are funding.

Advertisement

Democrat Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) blamed Israel for making it harder for a ceasefire after killing a top Hezbollah commander after an alleged Israeli airstrike was launched at Tehran.

However, Israel has denied it launched the airstrike.

During an interview with MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Heinrich said that the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh is at the fault of Israel.

More from Heinrich’s interview:

[The killing of Haniyeh will make] it harder to accomplish a ceasefire. And that’s what we should be focused on is getting those hostages released, making it safe for those civilians again. That should be our north star in all of this. I think the most valuable thing we can do here, and it’s not a political thing, it’s just what is right to do, is to secure that ceasefire. And, unfortunately, these latest two attacks on the leader in Hezbollah, the political leader in Hamas, that makes it harder to accomplish a ceasefire. And that’s what we should be focused on is getting those hostages released, making it safe for those civilians again. That should be our north star in all of this.

The senator’s comments come after Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, threatened an attack on Israel in response to the alleged Israeli airstrike.

Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar issued a statement, saying that there is nowhere "too far" for Israel to strike if the opportunity presents itself.

“The Israeli Air Force defends and operates in all areas of the war, enveloping the state of Israel with dozens of aircraft, manned and unmanned, ready and prepared within minutes for any scenario, in any arena," the statement read. "We will act against anyone planning to harm the citizens of the state of Israel; there is nowhere that is too far for us to strike."

This comes after Israel intercepted nearly 300 projectiles launched by Iran in April.

Experts warn that Hezbollah has far more manpower than Hamas terrorists, operating on $700 million annually from Iran. This doesn't take into consideration the money the terrorist group receives from illegal activities. In comparison, Hamas only receives about $120 million from Iran annually and $120 million from Qatar annually.

Iran has been increasingly hostile toward Israel since its Oct. 7 attack. It is not clear how the terrorist country will respond, but Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed that the U.S. would stand behind Israel.