There's a Suspected Palestinian Terror Threat In the U.S.

President Joe Biden is handing the southern border off in one of the worst shapes the United States has ever seen after tens of millions of illegal immigrants have entered the nation.

Advertisement

On top of that, Border Patrol agents encountered three Palestinian immigrants who are said to have ties to terrorist organizations in the U.S. after they illegally crossed the Mexican border and into California.

One of the men apprehended reportedly had a “salacious photo” of a masked man holding an AK-47 rifle in his hand. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has launched an investigation, and the men were recently transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The New York Post report said that Border Patrol agents are apprehending Special Interest Aliens (SIA), and a large chunk of them are successfully crossing the U.S. border without being vetted.

According to a source cited in the report, SIAs are crossing the border near California after Del Rio agents increased their use of background screenings as they work with the FBI.

“Knowing who these guys are, we have, like, no access to anything international. Like, we really don’t, and it kind of sucks,” a Border Patrol agent said. “I wanted to get into Border Patrol and protect from terrorists. And it’s like, well, I probably let terrorists in the country.”

In addition to the Palestinian terrorist threats, agents also apprehended a Turkish immigrant who is also reportedly tied to terrorist groups.

During the first six months of 2024, a Department of Homeland Security report confirmed that more than 25,000 illegal immigrants from Special Interest Countries such as China, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa have been apprehended at the U.S. border.

The San Diego Field Office Intelligence Unit put out an alert, warning that individuals tied to the Israel-Hama conflict or from the areas of hostilities in the Middle East may be crossing the border in California.

The San Diego border makes it easy for illegal aliens to enter the U.S. because more than 100 countries refuse to accept deportees and are allowed to access the asylum system without restrictions.

CBP data also found that Border Patrol agents encountered nearly 400 illegal immigrants who illegally entered the nation’s interior, who were later found to have ties to terrorist groups after being reported in the Screening Data Set reports.