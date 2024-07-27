No, JD Vance Did Not Say He Wanted to Ban IVF

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) was criticized this week after he was accused of voting to ban in vitro fertilization (IVF).

However, that couldn’t be further from the truth and is another one of the liberal media’s lies.

Last month, Vance and a few other Republicans blocked the Right to IVF Act-- a Democrat-backed legislation that would have expanded access to and federalized a “right” to IVF.

The bill ultimately failed in a 48 to 47 vote, with all but two Republicans opposing its advancement.

What Democrats and the left-wing media forgot to mention is that a bill to “ban” IVF doesn’t even exist.

Instead, Vance voted against the bill because the Ohio senator said he believed in leaving the rights to the states the way a constitutional republic was designed to run.

Following the backlash, Vance has since come out in support of fertility treatments and said he believes women should have access to them. However, he said he doesn't think it's something that should be federalized.

Now that Vance was officially named former President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate, you better believe the left will try to take him down every chance they get.

In a resurfaced 2021 interview with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Vance said the ruling class Democrats were being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

“It's just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?” He continued.

I’m sure you can imagine how the left took his comments and ran with them.

However, Vance defended his comments during an interview with Megyn Kelly this week, explaining that he was questioning how Americans can trust people (Democrats) to run the country that doesn’t have to worry about handing it off to their offspring-- suggesting that Democratic Party is primarily full of anti-nuclear family Dems who support abortion up until birth.

The party also advocates mutilating children and taking them away from parents who won’t allow them to identify as the opposite gender of their biological sex.