Tipsheet

Here's Where Voters Stand With Kamala Harris' Potential VP Picks

Sarah Arnold
July 25, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The devil works hard, but Kamala Harris works harder. 

Rumor has it that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is banking on being the next president and has even picked out a shortlist of potential vice presidents. 

With just two weeks until the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Harris is narrowing down her list of potential running mates. 

Harris reportedly reduced the number of possible candidates to eight, including Arizona Gov. Mark Kelly (D) and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D). 

Other Democrats on the list include North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The Democratic Party forced President Joe Biden out of the race last week when they realized he would never recover from his lousy polling numbers and defeat GOP presidential nominee former President Donald Trump. This leaves the party just enough time to nominate Harris, or another candidate, in the virtual vote next month and confirm her running mate soon after.

According to an ABC News poll, voters aren’t thrilled about Shapiro (17.7 percent) making the cut and even less excited about Pritzker (10.4 percent). 

Only 22. 3 percent of respondents find Kelly to be a favorable vice presidential candidate, while just 31.3 percent favor Buttigieg. 

Meanwhile, 13.5 percent view Beshear as a favorable running mate for Harris, and only 24.9 percent want to see Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) as the next VP. 

However, these candidates (and Harris) better not get too comfortable with the idea of moving into the White House, as several polls show Trump edging out Harris significantly. 

A new New York Times/Siena College states that Trump leads Harris (48 to 47 percent) among likely voters. 

A Rasmussen survey shows Trump leading Harris by seven percentage points, while a CNN poll found the former president ahead by three points. 

The Associated Press claimed that Harris wants to keep the process of her being nominated “drama-free, as she and Democrats try to project confidence after an extraordinarily tumultuous few weeks for the party.” 

But when you force your boss out of the White House just one week after a former president nearly gets assassinated, I’d say that has enough drama to write a movie script. 

