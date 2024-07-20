One Week After Trump Was Nearly Assassinated, He Takes the Stage Again

Exactly one week after former President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated during a rally, he takes the stage once again, determined to show Americans he will take a bullet for them and fight for their rights no matter how many times the left tries to take him out.

This time, however, Trump has a trusty sidekick with him: newly elected vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

Vance took the stage before Trump, lighting up the crowd as he took shots at Vice President Kamala Harris.

“What the hell have [Harris] done?” Vance asked after Harris accused the Ohio senator of having no loyalty to America.

Sen. @JDVance1 roasts Kamala Harris at the Trump Rally in Michigan 🔥



"Kamala Harris said that I have no loyalty to this country...Well, I don't know Kamala. I did serve in the US Marine Corps and build a business. What the hell have you done?"pic.twitter.com/OPokL3o7An — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 20, 2024

Harris is on track to go down in history as one of the worst vice presidents in modern history, and Vance made sure to remind the crowd.

For the main event, Trump came out on stage against Democrats who say he's a threat to democracy.

“I took a bullet for democracy!” Trump declared.

Donald Trump: “They keep saying ‘He’s a threat to Democracy’… What the Hell did I do to Democracy?”



“Last week, I took a bullet for Democracy.” 🔥



pic.twitter.com/I1fuFiv9BF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 20, 2024

Trump credited his survival to the “grace of God,” a common theme for the week.

Hundreds of people showed up in Michigan in support of Trump as he declared this year to be the most important election of the year.

Massive support in Michigan. Biden isn't the only Democrat who is crapping himself right now



pic.twitter.com/KVN88xL9Mv — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 20, 2024

Earlier in the day, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) released a video claiming residents in the state arent accepting Trump as the GOP nominee.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump stuns American with this massive crowd at his Michigan rally. Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a video earlier today alluding to the people of Michigan not accepting Donald Trump. It appears she was wrong. pic.twitter.com/SDFzXHsgen — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 20, 2024

The potentially and likely next president vowed to do away with Bidenomics and replace it with MAGAnomics and make America affordable again.

President Trump: “Under my leadership, we will throw out Bidenomics and we will replace it very simply with MAGAnomics.” pic.twitter.com/gNL9GCzkEE — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 20, 2024

Trump was a victim of an assassination attempt. Just days later, he’s back up on a stage addressing the American people, laughing and joking with the crowd. Nothing has brought him down and this is further proof he won’t stop fighting for this country.

OMG. TRUMP HAS THE WHOLE CROWD LAUGHING AS HE JOKES ABOUT HIS OWN COMB OVER.

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fbjz1MXMq0 — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) July 20, 2024



