One Week After Trump Was Nearly Assassinated, He Takes the Stage Again

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 20, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Exactly one week after former President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated during a rally, he takes the stage once again, determined to show Americans he will take a bullet for them and fight for their rights no matter how many times the left tries to take him out. 

This time, however, Trump has a trusty sidekick with him: newly elected vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH). 

Vance took the stage before Trump, lighting up the crowd as he took shots at Vice President Kamala Harris. 

“What the hell have [Harris] done?” Vance asked after Harris accused the Ohio senator of having no loyalty to America. 

Harris is on track to go down in history as one of the worst vice presidents in modern history, and Vance made sure to remind the crowd. 

For the main event, Trump came out on stage against Democrats who say he's a threat to democracy. 

“I took a bullet for democracy!” Trump declared. 

Trump credited his survival to the “grace of God,” a common theme for the week.

Hundreds of people showed up in Michigan in support of Trump as he declared this year to be the most important election of the year. 

Earlier in the day, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) released a video claiming residents in the state arent accepting Trump as the GOP nominee. 

The potentially and likely next president vowed to do away with Bidenomics and replace it with MAGAnomics and make America affordable again. 

Trump was a victim of an assassination attempt. Just days later, he’s back up on a stage addressing the American people, laughing and joking with the crowd. Nothing has brought him down and this is further proof he won’t stop fighting for this country. 


 

