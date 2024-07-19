Corey Comperatore's Funeral Is Today. Here's How Trump Is Honoring Him

Hundreds of patriots gathered in a small Pennsylvania town to honor the life of Corey Comperatore— the father, the husband, and a firefighter who was killed during former President Donald Trump’s would-be assassination on Saturday.

A large crowd of mourners stood outside of the Cabot Methodist Church as the private funeral took place. The crowd fell silent as firefighters carried his casket, which was draped with the American flag, onto a fire truck. As the fire truck made its way to Comperatore’s final resting place, more than 100 emergency vehicles from fire departments across the region followed behind.

Pennsylvania Rep. Marci Mustello described him as being a "devoted public servant" and a "true American hero."

During his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC), Trump honored Comperatore’s life by bringing his fire helmet and jacket onto the stage.

“Tragically, the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans, Corey Comperatore, unbelievable person, everybody tells me,” Trump added. “He was incredible; he was a highly respected former fire chief. He lost his life selflessly, acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets. He went right over the top of them and was hit. What a fine man he was.”

Trump then walked over, placed his hands on the shoulders of the uniform, and kissed the helmet before calling for a moment of silence during the RNC.

The former president was slated to attend Comperatore's funeral but did not due to “security concerns.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is bunkering down with a cold, I mean COVID-19— despite being double vaxxed, without paying tribute to the father who lost his life.

Following the tragic incident, his widow, Helen Comperatore, refused to speak with Biden after he tried calling her.

“I didn’t want to talk to him. My husband was a devout Republican, and he would not have wanted me to talk to him,” she said.

On Friday, the day of the funeral, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) told a crowd that she would order state flags to be lowered to half-staff in Comperatore’s honor the day he is buried.

However, she seemed confused to learn that the funeral was taking place that morning and that it had already been in procession for a few hours.

“We’re looking at that for the day of the funeral. When’s the funeral? We gotta find out when the funeral is,” Hochul said on Friday.

A few moments later, the flags were ordered to be lowered.