Zuckerberg Reveals One of the Most 'Bada**' Things He's Ever Seen
Defiant Biden: I'm Not Going Anywhere
Here’s the Key Soundbite During the Biden Campaign Staff Call That Shows They’re...
Latest Whistleblower Update Provides Another Disturbing Update on Trump Assassination Atte...
Kamala Harris Is Now Being Summoned to Put Out Fires
Will Mark Zuckerberg Endorse Trump or Biden? Here's What the Tech Tycoon Had...
God, Religion and You
Trump Takes Remarkable Lead Over Biden Following Assassination Attempt
Climate Change Alarmists Among Those Calling on Biden to Drop Out
Human Smuggling Has Become a ‘Primary Focus’ in Another Unlikely Border Sector
'Audacity Is Off the Charts': Tulsi Gabbard Savages Kamala Harris for Going After...
Is This Another Sign That Gavin Newsom Will Replace Joe Biden As the...
Here We Go: Buckle Up for an Absolutely Wild Ride
Does This Statement Mean Biden Is Staying in the Race?
Tipsheet

Corey Comperatore's Funeral Is Today. Here's How Trump Is Honoring Him

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 19, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Hundreds of patriots gathered in a small Pennsylvania town to honor the life of Corey Comperatore— the father, the husband, and a firefighter who was killed during former President Donald Trump’s would-be assassination on Saturday. 

Advertisement

A large crowd of mourners stood outside of the Cabot Methodist Church as the private funeral took place. The crowd fell silent as firefighters carried his casket, which was draped with the American flag, onto a fire truck. As the fire truck made its way to Comperatore’s final resting place, more than 100 emergency vehicles from fire departments across the region followed behind. 

Pennsylvania Rep. Marci Mustello described him as being a "devoted public servant" and a "true American hero."

Recommended

Here’s the Key Soundbite During the Biden Campaign Staff Call That Shows They’re in Big Trouble Matt Vespa
Advertisement

During his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC), Trump honored Comperatore’s life by bringing his fire helmet and jacket onto the stage.

“Tragically, the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans, Corey Comperatore, unbelievable person, everybody tells me,” Trump added. “He was incredible; he was a highly respected former fire chief. He lost his life selflessly, acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets. He went right over the top of them and was hit. What a fine man he was.”

Trump then walked over, placed his hands on the shoulders of the uniform, and kissed the helmet before calling for a moment of silence during the RNC. 

The former president was slated to attend Comperatore's funeral but did not due to “security concerns.” 

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is bunkering down with a cold, I mean COVID-19— despite being double vaxxed, without paying tribute to the father who lost his life.

Following the tragic incident, his widow, Helen Comperatore, refused to speak with Biden after he tried calling her.

Advertisement

“I didn’t want to talk to him. My husband was a devout Republican, and he would not have wanted me to talk to him,” she said. 

On Friday, the day of the funeral, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) told a crowd that she would order state flags to be lowered to half-staff in Comperatore’s honor the day he is buried. 

However, she seemed confused to learn that the funeral was taking place that morning and that it had already been in procession for a few hours. 

“We’re looking at that for the day of the funeral. When’s the funeral? We gotta find out when the funeral is,” Hochul said on Friday. 

A few moments later, the flags were ordered to be lowered. 

Tags: TRUMP

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here’s the Key Soundbite During the Biden Campaign Staff Call That Shows They’re in Big Trouble Matt Vespa
Latest Whistleblower Update Provides Another Disturbing Update on Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
The Biden Campaign Seemed Rather Upset Trump Didn't Mention This One Specific Thing in His RNC Speech Leah Barkoukis
'Audacity Is Off the Charts': Tulsi Gabbard Savages Kamala Harris for Going After JD Vance's Loyalty Rebecca Downs
Here We Go: Buckle Up for an Absolutely Wild Ride Guy Benson
NBC News Decided That This Would Be the Opportune Time for a Live Hit Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here’s the Key Soundbite During the Biden Campaign Staff Call That Shows They’re in Big Trouble Matt Vespa
Advertisement