Schumer Tried to Delay Nominating Biden, Buying Time to Find a Replacement

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) pushed the Democratic National Convention (DNC) to delay the nomination of President Joe Biden as concerns about his health look like it will cost the party an election win.

House Democrats are reportedly weary about nominating Biden amid the 81-year-old president’s ailing health and inability to address the nation without screwing it up.

President Biden as the party’s nominee… successfully adding a few days to a process that many rank-and-file Democrats felt was overly rushed. Schumer and Jeffries spoke first, and the two leaders both agreed to make the push. The leaders’ involvement with the effort speaks to the unease that has permeated the Democratic caucus about an effort to fast-track Biden’s nomination. Initially, party officials were set to prepare for a nomination vote that could have come as early as next week, but Democratic Party officials are now saying they will hold off until next month before calling a vote. Via the Wall Street Journal.

This comes after an Axios report revealed that Schumer privately informed donors that the Democratic Party should nominate someone other than Biden. Democratic senators told the outlet that Schumer is listening to his caucus's concerns about Biden’s ability to defeat former President Donald Trump.

Following his disastrous debate performance, the president's confidence in his ability to carry the Democratic Party to victory in November is quickly dwindling.

Privately, Schumer is concerned about nominating Biden, but he publicly supports the president.

Schumer insists that he stands behind Biden when asked whether the president should drop out of the race.

Despite mounting pressure from his party to exit the race, Biden has defiantly vowed to “finish this job” and secure a second term in the White House.

This comes as nearly 20 congressional Democrats are urging the president to step aside and let someone else take his place.

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) has called on Schumer and other House Democrats” to call on a meeting to discuss the viability of the Biden campaign.