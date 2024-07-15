Joe Biden's Public Rambles Doubled in a Year

President Joe Biden is a rambling, incoherent mess, sounding alarms for Democrats who say he needs to exit the 2024 race before he blows the election for them.

According to an analysis, Biden’s inability to speak clearly without mishaps has nearly doubled last year.

In May of this year, the White House was forced to insert the correct words into transcripts that Biden should have used 51 times, which equated to a rate of 7.2 when he spoke 70,000 words.

A Daily Wire graph showed that since the beginning of 2023, the number of times Biden has messed up while speaking in front of cameras significantly trended upward.

One year ago, the White House had to correct Biden 33 times, resulting in an error rate of 3.2 per 10,000 words.

This is alarming because the president reads the scripts straight from a teleprompter.

His most recent flub was during his NATO press conference on Thursday when he mistook Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Another analysis conducted by the outlet found that Biden’s mental decline is twice as alarming as it was when he served as vice president under the Obama Administration.

The 81-year-old president routinely interrupts his own speeches and goes off into tangents, often raising his voice or stretching the truth about a story.

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, former CBS News journalist Catherine Herridge called on media outlets to release full transcripts of previous Biden interviews from the last several years to determine if the debate was a “one-off thing” or if there were signs of cognitive decline.

It’s obvious the media was complicit in the White House’s cover-up of Biden’s mental decline.

Let's take a look at some of the mishaps Biden committed over the years.

On July 20, 2022, Biden revealed his previous cancer diagnosis while recalling the many refineries near his childhood neighborhood in Delaware.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates tried to downplay the president's admission, playing it off as “non-melanoma skin cancers” that were treated years ago.

On January 24, 2022, Biden developed a potty mouth, calling a reporter a "stupid son of a b*tch" when pressed about the nation's unprecedented inflation.

Most recently, on Thursday night, Biden called Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, as the November election nears and the president continues to do poorly in the polls, they are singing a different tune.

On Thursday, Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawaii) became the latest Democrat urging Biden to step down, saying that it has nothing to do with his “character and record” but rather his “ability to continue in the most difficult job in the world for another four-year term.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is reportedly pressuring the president to exit the race. According to Democrat lawmakers, Pelosi is concerned Biden doesn’t have a shot at beating former President Donald Trump.