The Moment Cameras Reveal Joe Biden's True Self

President Joe Biden is facing criticism after he was caught snubbing a young black girl at a rally and instead going in for a hug from a white woman.

Racist Joe Biden rejects a selfie with the only Black girl in the crowd, but happily takes one with every White in the crowd.



pic.twitter.com/4Ofp7gZWhO — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) July 6, 2024

That was awful. He really showed who he is right there. Trump should go find that woman! — Scotty's Birds & Beasts (@ScottysWildlife) July 6, 2024

Imagine the total media circus for days if Trump had done this to a black woman.



Crickets for Biden. — TEXAS FOR TRUMP (@Eds_Tweets_) July 6, 2024

His racism is going to get harder and harder to hide as he continues to decline. — Dave (@ItsMe__Dave) July 6, 2024

Tell me you're racist without telling me — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 6, 2024

Now, let's take a look at how former President Donald Trump treats the black community.

THE REAL COMMANDER IN CHIEF!!!❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oCvFxXJvbr — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) July 6, 2024

This comes as Biden has lost a significant portion of support from the black community.

According to a recent New York Times/Siena poll, the 81-year-old president is losing Black voters to former President Donald Trump.

Trump is winning more than 20 percent of Black voters in the poll -- which, according to the NYT, would be the highest level of Black support for a Republican presidential candidate since the Civil Rights Act was enacted in 1964. In comparison, according to the Pew Research Center, 92 percent of Black voters voted for Biden in 2020, with only eight percent for Trump.

In addition, a Wall Street Journal survey found that Trump’s support among Black men has spiked in seven battleground states to over 30 percent. This is double the support he received among this same group in 2020.

Last month, 180 Church Pastor Lorenzo Sewell criticized Biden and former President Obama for pretending to care about the black community.

For reference, in 2020, Trump only won five percent of Detroit’s vote. Flash forward just four years, and the 45th president has gained steam among voters— particularly among the black community.

“President Obama never came to the ’hood, so to speak, right? President Joe Biden, he went to the big NAACP dinner, but he never came to the ’hood. So thank you," Sewell said, adding that he was “humbled” when Trump visited the city.