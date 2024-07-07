Radio Host Just Blew the Lid Off of Biden’s Interview

President Joe Biden’s media campaign is under fire after a radio host revealed damning information that doesn't help his case.

CNN reporter Victor Blackwell pointed out that two separate radio hosts in two different states asked almost identical questions during their interview with Biden.

Philadelphia radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders revealed that Biden’s media team provided a list of questions to approve prior to the interview. She said she picked four pre-written questions from a list of eight submitted to her by the White House.

“Okay, so, the White House sent the questions to you ahead of the interview?” Blackwell asked.

“Yes, and I got several questions, eight of them. And the four that were chosen were the ones that I approved,” Lawful-Sanders confirmed.

After receiving backlash, the Biden media team announced it would no longer provide pre-approved questions to interviewers.

“While interview hosts have always been free to ask whatever questions they please, moving forward we will refrain from offering suggested questions,” Biden’s booking operation for media outlets said.

However, despite already knowing, and I’m sure rehearsing answers to the pre-approved questions, Biden still stumbled over his words.

During his interview with Lawful-Sanders, Biden claimed he was the “first black woman to serve with a black president.”

No wonder 72 percent of Americans think Biden is too old to serve in office another four years.

It is not uncommon for the 81-year-old president to rely on help during public appearances. Biden has been known to use cheat sheets and teleprompters throughout his entire presidency. The president has also been caught using notecards with a list of approved reporters to call on during press conferences.