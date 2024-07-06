House Dems Had a Brutal Message for Biden Post-ABC News Interview
Tipsheet

How Democrats Plan to Oust Joe Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 06, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) will hold a behind-closed-door meeting with top Democrats on House committees to discuss President Joe Biden’s 2024 prospects. 

As Congress returns to session next week, Jeffries plans to gather top-ranking House Democrats as Biden refuses to listen to his colleagues who are urging him to drop out of the race. 

On Sunday at 2 p.m., Jeffries will discuss Biden’s ailing health and the Democratic Party’s reality that the 81-year-old president will cost them the election in November. 

Since the fallout of Biden’s disastrous debate performance, the president has faced mounting pressure from Democrats, Republicans, and voters to step aside. However, Biden has defiantly refused to drop out of the race, claiming he will beat former President Donald Trump. 

Jeffries has been publicly critical of Biden’s debate performance, calling it “underwhelming” and a “setback.” 

However, House Democrats reportedly told Axios that Jeffries has been careful not to suppress criticism of Biden. 

With less than four months until the election, Democrats are hitting the panic button as unprecedented actions strike them. 

Jeffries’ meeting comes as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) plans to meet with a group of Democrats next week to confer about Biden’s chances of beating Trump post-debate. 

The goal of Warner’s meeting is to ultimately gain support from his Democrat colleagues and push Biden out, making room for a new candidate they believe could have a better shot at beating Trump. 

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), a Democrat who has broken with the left on several issues, said he would not be part of" any conversation that works to oust Biden. 

“He’s the one person who has beaten Trump before,” Fetterman said of Biden. “I can’t think of a single situation where panicking or freaking out has made a situation better. For God’s sake, some Democrats: Get a spine! Grow a pair! One or the other.” 

