Another House Democrat Calls On Biden to Resign

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) became the fifth House Democrat on Saturday to call on President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

As an elected leader, I feel a responsibility to be honest about what I believe, even when it’s hard to hear. President Biden is a good man & I appreciate his lifetime of service. But I believe he should step aside for the next generation of leadership. The stakes are too high. This is not a decision I’ve come to lightly, but there is simply too much at stake to risk a second Donald Trump presidency. That’s why I respectfully call on President Biden to step aside as the Democratic nominee for a second term as President and allow for a new generation of leaders to step forward. Via Craig’s statement.

Advertisement

Craig joins Democrat Reps. Mike Quigley (Ill.), Lloyd Doggett (TX), Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ), and Seth Moulton (Mass.).

Biden is facing mounting pressure from his colleagues to step aside citing his poor debate performance, which put his ailing health in the spotlight.

However, the 81-year-old president told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that only the "Lord Almighty" could convince him to drop out of the race, confident he will beat former President Donald Trump in November.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), and former First Lady Michelle Obama are prospects eyeing to replace Biden.

In a statement on Saturday, Trump urge red Biden to “ignore his critics and move forward, with alacrity and strength, with his powerful and far reaching campaign.”

“He should be sharp, precise, and energetic, just like he was in The Debate, in selling his policies of Open Borders (where millions of people, including record numbers of Terrorists, are allowed to enter our Country, from prisons and mental institutions, totally unchecked and unvetted!), to Ending Social Security, Men playing in Women’s sports, High Taxes, High Interest Rates, encouraging a Woke Military, Uncontrollable Inflation, Record Setting Crime, Only Electric Vehicles, Subservience to China and other Countries, Endless Wars, putting America Last, losing our Dollar Based Standard, and so much more. Yes, Sleepy Joe should continue his campaign of American Destruction and, MAKE CHINA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump said.