Is This Why the Biden Family Doesn't Want Joe to Drop Out of the Race?

Hunter Biden, the president’s convicted felon son, is back at the White House— but this time it isn’t to hide cocaine in the West Wing.

President Joe Biden’s son is reportedly sitting in on White House meetings since his father’s disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump last week.

Advertisement

According to a New York Post report, Hunter Biden doesn’t trust his father’s aides-- who were surprised to see the president’s son sitting in on meetings.

This comes as several Democrats urge the 81-year-old commander-in-chief to drop out of the 2024 race.

NBC News reported that while Hunter Biden is regularly at the White House, his presence during meetings in the West Wing is unusual.

“I think Hunter wants to be there, and POTUS isn’t going to say no,” a source told the outlet.

Another source close to the Biden Administration said that Hunter Biden has been advising his father since the family held a meeting at Camp David over the weekend to discuss the president’s damning debate performance. They said the convicted felon son has "popped into” a few meetings and phone calls with Biden’s advisors.

Hunter Biden, including First Lady Jill Biden, have reportedly urged the president to stay in the race despite others calling for him to step aside.

So, why does Biden's own family want the octogenarian president to stay in the race despite it being clear as day he's not mentally nor physically fit enough to serve in office?

Political commentator Ben Shapiro has a hunch.

Shapiro suggested that the cash flow would stop for the crime family if Biden dropped out of the race.

As we talk about the Biden family, which wants Joe to remain in the race, because the grift must go on, come rain, come shine, come snow, come sleep, the grift must go on. That's the way it works in the Biden family. See, if Joe Biden is no longer president, then Jill might actually have to be elected to something so she could be president. As opposed to right now when she gets to be president without ever having been elected to anything or having been a useful person, hunter might actually have to get a regular job as opposed to finger painting and picking up bags of cash and snorting Parmesan cheese off the carpets. His brothers, Jim and Frank might have to go get regular jobs where they can't just refer to their brother's governmental position in order to pick up bags of cash. His sister might have to go get an actual campaign job that doesn't involve a brother. The entire Biden family has been riding the corrupt coattails of Joe Biden since the 1970s. They might have to get re, of course, they're pushing for him to remain in the race. So what are they doing? They're blaming the aids. What are the aides doing? They're blaming Biden. Who's the person who's actually to blame? Joe Biden, of course. And if it's not Joe Biden, it's Jill. Because if Joe is not capable of making his own decisions, then what wife in her right mind would allow her husband to go out and humiliate himself in front of billions of people? Via the Ben Shapiro show.

Advertisement

Another close source said the reaction from senior White House staff members has been “What the hell is happening?”

The New York Times and Politico reported that the Biden crime family has blamed the president’s catastrophic debate performance on his advisers, including former White House chief of staff Ron Klain, senior adviser Anita Dunn, and personal attorney Bob Bauer.

Biden’s son was recently convicted of three felonies for lying about his drug use on a federal firearms form in 2018.