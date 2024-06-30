The Only Way to Read This Biden Fundraising Email Is That the Campaign...
U.S. Bases On High Alert for Potential Terrorist Attacks

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 30, 2024 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani

U.S. military groups in Europe are on high alert after a potential attack from terrorists in the region, according to several reports,

Officials told CNN on Sunday that the U.S. Army garrison in Stuttgart, Germany was one of the bases that raised its status to the alert level, “Force Protection Condition Charlie”— the second highest state of alarm issued by the US Army. 

It is important to note that the military bases have been put on high alert, not lockdown. 

The alert status means that the Pentagon was informed of credible intelligence information regarding a possible terrorist threat that is highly likely. 

Officials at EUCOM declined to elaborate on the heightened terror, but the office said in a statement that it’s “constantly assessing a variety of factors” in terms of security and safety. “For operational security reasons, we will not get into specific measures, but we remain vigilant,” EUCOM said. One US official who is stationed at a base in Europe told CNN that they have not seen the alert level raised to Charlie “in at least 10 years,” claiming such a move likely means the military has received an “active-reliable threat.” Via the New York Post. 

Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson said that an attack on U.S. bases could happen in the next week or so. 


