Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Uses His 'State of the State' to Attack Republicans

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 26, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) used his “State of the State” address to attack the Republican Party and ignore his multi-billionaire budget deficit. 

During his annual remarks to Californians this week, Newsom used the opportunity to criticize Republicans for “failing” to pass immigration reforms and “threatening” the reproductive rights of women. 

This year, we face another extraordinary moment in history — for California, for the country, and for the world. We are presented with a choice between a society that embraces our values and a world darkened by division and discrimination. There’s only one state in America with a dream – the California Dream. It’s a dream built on opportunity, a dream built on pushing boundaries and celebrating, not merely “tolerating,” diversity.

But the California way of life is under attack. For conservatives and delusional California bashers, their success depends on our failure. They want to impeach the very things that have made us successful, as a tactic to turn America toward a darker future. They do so in the name of “liberty” and “freedom.” They want to roll back social progress, social justice, racial justice, economic justice, clean air, clean water, and basic fundamental fairness. They would cleave America from the principles of freedom and the rule of law. And in the process, throw our economy and, in many respects, society as we’ve known it, into chaos. But California won’t bend. We are a success story exactly because of our universality and our extraordinary diversity, and because we practice pluralism. For generations, we’ve stood for progress: championing women’s rights and LGBTQ rights, protecting the environment, and expanding civil rights. We see this hard-earned progress not as something apart from liberty and freedom, but as their fulfillment. Via Newsom's speech. 

However, Newsom failed to mention that the California dream that once seemed plausible is no longer within reach after Democrat policies have swept through the state and destroyed it. 

Thousands of illegal immigrants have crossed the southern California border while left-wing economic policies have made it unaffordable to live in the once beautiful state. Residents continue to flee the state for red states as crime has taken over major cities thanks to soft-on-crime policies, as well. 

Not to mention California’s budget deficit that went from a $100 billion surplus to nearly $50 billion deficit in just two years.  

