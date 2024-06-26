Biden Campaign Says Trump Is 'Exploiting' Immigrant Crimes for His Own Good

The Biden Administration is claiming that President Donald Trump is exploiting the southern border crisis to gain political points ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Since President Joe Biden entered office in 2021, the number of crimes committed by illegal immigrants has skyrocketed thanks to his reckless border policies.

However, the Biden campaign claims that Trump is misconstruing the facts, arguing that they will not let the 2024 frontrunner exploit crimes committed by immigrants for his personal gain.

“Every last one of these is a tragedy. We understand that the President understand[s] that, but we’re not going to let Donald Trump misconstrue the facts,” Biden-Harris Campaign Communications Director Michael Tyler said.

Tyler argued that crime committed by illegal aliens increased under Trump’s presidency and went down when Biden took office. However, according to recent U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, more than double the number of apprehensions occurred in 2024 compared to 2019.

In Fiscal Year 2024, there were about 13,000 "criminal non-citizens” that attempted to enter the U.S.— a significant increase from the 4,269 in FY 2019.

The data revealed that border apprehensions were significantly lower during Trump’s term— a stark contrast from the narrative the Biden Administration is trying to portray.

2017- 8,531 apprehensions

2018- 6,698 apprehensions

2019- 4,269 apprehensions

2020- 2,438 apprehensions

In other words, it wasn’t until Biden took office that the number of illegal border crossings became a major problem for the U.S.

Despite this, Tyler argued that Trump “doesn’t care about border security.”

“The fact of the matter is, that crime went up under Donald Trump’s presidency. Crime is down under Joe Biden’s presidency. Donald Trump doesn’t care about crime. He doesn’t care about border security.” Tyler said.

Biden is “actually trying to bring people together, relentlessly, to fix our problems. That’s true of border security.”

I reported last week about the two most recent crimes committed by illegal aliens resulted in the death of a mother of five children and a 12-year-old girl.

Rachel Morin was killed by 23-year-old Victor Martinez-Hernandez, who entered the U.S. illegally from El Salvador, and 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was murdered by two illegal immigrants who were released into the country by Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after crossing the southern border.