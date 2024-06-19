Family of Woman Killed, Raped by Illegal Immigrant Says Death Never Would Have Happened Under Trump

The family of Rachel Morin, a mother of five who was killed and raped by an illegal El Salvador immigrant, speaks out against the Biden Administration’s reckless border policies.

Advertisement

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez murdered and raped Morin while she was hiking near her home last year. He was taken into custody on Friday after law enforcement agents found him in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 37-year-old woman’s family accused President Joe Biden, saying he has blood on his hands for refusing to secure the southern border and allowing dangerous illegal immigrants to wreak havoc on American communities.

Patty Morin said her daughter’s death was unnecessary, suggesting that if former President Donald Trump were still in office, Rachel would be alive today. She said Biden’s lax border policies are the same as if you’d open your front door and let strangers walk into your home. The mother blamed Biden for innocent lives being taken every day as illegal aliens continue to flood the border and enter the United States.

“It’s a senseless death,” Morin said on Fox News’s Jesse Watters Primetime. “Who would expect, almost 2,000 miles from the south border, somebody coming from another country, coming into our small town, and just randomly attacking somebody and brutally murdering them? We’re not protecting ourselves, we’re not protecting our families, and I think that if they had left things in place, and here I am going, I promised I wouldn’t be political, but if we had left things in place, my daughter might still be here today.”

Morin’s brother, Michael, said that his sister was killed in a “very safe neighborhood” where “nothing like this has ever happened.” He alluded to Biden’s anti-American policies being the reason Rachel was killed, and similar to his mother, suggested that if Trump were still in office none of it would have happened.

“I don’t want to talk politics, but I know how I’m voting this year,” Michael Morin said.

The family’s lawyer echoed similar sentiments, blaming Morin’s death on Biden’s immigration policies, calling on the president to “reset the border.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party refuses to take accountability for its policies that have resulted in countless lives being taken, states being destroyed, and criminals pouring into the United States.

The number of Venezuelan gang members illegally crossing the border unvetted by the Biden Department of Homeland Security is rising to an unprecedented amount— with many being from deadly gangs such as Tren de Aragua.

However, despite expressing fury and frustration with the number of illegal aliens flooding the country along with the rising number of deaths as a result, Democrats fall short of casting the blame on Biden.

Democrat Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) said that he is “infuriated” with Morin’s death and admitted that the border crisis is affecting every single person across the country. However, he refused to point fingers at the president and his lax policies.

Advertisement

“This inaction that we continue to see to get any form of sensible immigration policy done is impacting all of us because all of us and local jurisdictions deal with the consequences of this.” Moore said, claiming that there can be no “partisan” blame on the Biden Administration for the crimes committed by illegal aliens.

“This thing is so long-standing, and there's been a lack of courage that we have seen for a long period of time in Washington that has allowed this to take place," Moore added. "There's nothing I take more seriously than public safety, but they're allowing people in my state to become victims because of a long-standing inaction that we continue to see across Congress, and we've got to move on this."