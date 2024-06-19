Democrat States Stockpiling Abortion Pills In Anticipation of a Trump Win

The Democratic Party is slowly coming to terms with another Trump term is highly plausible.

According to recent reports, blue states are stockpiling abortion pills in anticipation of former President Donald Trump winning the 2024 election.

In an article headlined "The Resistance to a New Trump Administration Has Already Started,” the New York Times warns readers to prepare for the possibility of not having access to the drug, mifepristone despite the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) rollback of the medication due to safety regulations.

The outlet noted that five Democrat governors are establishing a plan to protect the rollout of mifepristone by hoarding large quantities as an attempt to bypass any laws Trump may enact.

However, the former president has repeatedly said he would leave the issue of abortion up to the states.

Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) has “secured a large enough supply of mifepristone pills to preserve access for women in his state through a second Trump administration,” the Times wrote. The supply of the medication is reportedly locked away at a state warehouse.

Inslee joins five other Democrat governors who “have established stockpiles of mifepristone to guard against the possibility of any Trump administration using federal power to stop its interstate distribution.”

Govs. Kathy Hochul (D-NY), Gavin Newsom (D-CA), Tina Kotek (D-OR), and Maura Healey (D-Mass.) have also begun to bank supplies of mifepristone in the (very likely) case Trump secures the White House.

“We have it physically in the state of Washington, which could stop him and his anti-choice forces from prohibiting its distribution," Inslee told the NYT. "It has a life span of five or six years. If there was another Trump Administration, it’ll get us through.”

Earlier this year, Trump walked back previous comments where he initially supported a 15-week ban on the procedure. However, he has since changed his views and said the issue should be left up to the states.

Inslee said that the FDA could potentially rescind its approval of mifepristone. If that happens, he would argue that the agency “lacked authority to restrict the use of the existing stockpiles if the pills did not cross state lines.”