Biden Admin to Announce Largest Relief Program for Millions of Illegal Immigrants

The Biden Administration is reportedly planning to announce a new amnesty plan that would allow illegal immigrants to obtain legal status if they are married to U.S. citizens.

Advertisement

What will be one of the largest immigration relief programs in recent history, over a million illegal aliens would protected from deportation and given work permits as long as they have lived in the U.S. for at least ten years— all they have to do is marry a U.S. citizen.

Known as the “Parole in Place,” the plan is the Democrat Party’s latest move in hopes of securing votes ahead of the November election.

The plan would also create a way for permanent legal status and U.S. citizenship for beneficiaries by removing red tape in U.S. law that currently prevents illegal immigrants from obtaining green cards without leaving the country.

In addition, the Biden Administration is peddling another scheme that involves Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The proposal would streamline the process for DACA recipients and other illegal immigrants so that they can request waivers and make it easier for them to obtain temporary visas, according to CBS News.

The plan is expected to be announced Tuesday— the 12th anniversary of former President Obama’s illegal DACA executive order, which protects over 530,000 illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. as a minor from being deported.

Critics of the plan argue Biden’s “Parole in Place” plan is nothing more than smoke and mirrors.

“Biden's border is still in crisis and his latest idea is amnesty. This will invite more chaos,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said.

Last week, Biden invoked his executive authority to enact a "full of loopholes" ban on asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, hundreds of illegal immigrants have been seen entering the United States through gaps in the border wall.

Since Biden took office, more than 17 million illegal aliens have entered the U.S. It is believed that at least 11 million undocumented immigrants are living illegally in American communities nationwide.

"Millions of illegal immigrants have entered the country since Joe Biden opened the border, and now he wants to push through one of the largest amnesty programs in American history. Every Democrat must answer whether they will fall in line and rubber-stamp Biden’s out of control, open borders agenda or stand up for their country," NRSC Spokesman Philip Letsou said in a statement.