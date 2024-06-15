Biden Importing Venezuelan Gangs Into U.S.

President Joe Biden’s border crisis has criminals pouring into the United States, infiltrating themselves into communities across the nation that were once deemed a safe and family-friendly place to live.

Advertisement

However, thanks to Biden’s blatant ignorance and complete failure to secure the southern border, the U.S. has become a free-for-all, with over 17 million illegal immigrants entering the country since he took office nearly four years ago.

According to a report, the number of Venezuelan gang members illegally crossing the border unvetted by the Biden Department of Homeland Security is rising to an unprecedented amount. U.S. law enforcement and immigration officials launched more than 100 investigations into crimes related to Venezuelan gang members living in the country. The cases involve the Tren de Aragua gang, one of the deadliest gangs.

According to Customs and Border Protection data, roughly, 30,000 Venezuelans crossed the U.S. border last year and 800,000 have tried to enter the country since 2021. The amount of illegal Venezuelans who have successfully crossed the southern border went from 50,500 in fiscal year 2021 to 334,900 in fiscal year 2023.

The report states that the gang members enter the U.S. illegally with no identification and give a fake name, hometown, and age to authorities. The authorities then release the illegal immigrants into the country with nothing but an order to appear in court to hear their “asylum” claim— which could be years down the road.

The cases involve one of the deadliest gangs, the Tren de Aragua gang. The gang is known for forcing illegal Venezuelan immigrants into sex slavery to repay smugglers who helped them cross over the border and into the U.S. illegally without detection.

Last month, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) busted a sex trafficking scheme in Louisiana involving members from Tren de Aragua who reportedly forced Venezuelan women into sex trafficking to repay coyotes who smuggled them into the U.S.

Venezuelans were the majority of new arrivals who fled to Democratic cities such as Chicago, New York, and Denver.

In May, Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens confirmed the arrest of 10 illegal immigrants associated with the gang in Texas.

The FBI has warned that it is possible the gang could team up with the MS-13— a deadly gang that originated in Los Angeles.