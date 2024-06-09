Bill Maher: If Biden Loses, It Will Be Because of These Two Things
Tipsheet

Son of Hamas Founder Has a Warning for the Terrorist Group’s Sympathizers

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 09, 2024 5:00 PM
Julio Rosas/Townhall

The son of one of the founders of Hamas is speaking out against the terrorist group’s sympathizers a day after Israeli forces rescued four hostages from Gaza. 

Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27 and Shlomi Ziv, 40, were freed on Saturday during raids on two locations in Nuseirat.

Mosab Hassan Yousef warned the entitled college students who occupied university campuses that it was “dangerous” to be advocating “on behalf of something they don’t understand.”

He said the pro-Hamas sympathizers are “misguided,” “misinformed,” and are making the situation worse. 

He has called the terrorist group a religious movement "waging a holy war" under the guise of a political party. He has not shied away from criticizing the group in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack after seeing how some in the U.S. have responded with protests on college campuses and pressure in Congress to end the action in Gaza before Hamas has been eliminated. 

"Bending to terrorists will have consequences," Yousef said. "We are sending the wrong messages. These people don't receive our statements or our action as a form of tolerance that we are trying to reach peace.They perceive it as weakness. "The more we continue sending the wrong messages, the more we complicate the situation," he added. "We have to stand firmly regardless. … Hamas is a designated terrorist group in the United States, according to the American law, so it's a ridiculous thing of any lawmaker not to be able to distinguish this group. Via Fox News Digital. 

Yousef condemned the terrorist group, saying they have blood on their hands and that there is “nothing good or righteous about Hamas.”

He stressed to those advocating for Hamas to be successful that the group is violent, it’s in their nature, and that they’ve “adopted killing, destruction, violence as the only method towards achieving their political and religious agendas.”

