New Border Patrol Memo Instructs Agents to Release Immigrants Into the U.S.

President Joe Biden’s immigration crisis has reached unprecedented levels, with more than 17 million aliens having entered the country since his first day in office.

Advertisement

So naturally, the left advocates to make the issue worse.

A new Border Patrol memo instructs all agents to release illegals immigrants apprehended at the San Diego corridor into the United States and label them as either “hard” or “very hard” to deport.

According to the internal memo, Border Patrol agents are being told to release illegal adult immigrants from all but six countries in the Eastern Hemisphere into the U.S.

The illegal aliens will be classified as NTA/OR, which means Notice to Appear/released on Own Recognizance. However, there is an exception for immigrants coming from Russia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan, which are "mandatory referral" countries.

There are more than 100 countries in the Eastern Hemisphere, meaning that despite the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and President Biden's threats of consequences and promises to remove migrants who cross illegally under the new executive order, the overwhelming majority of the migrants in the San Diego sector are being released into the U.S. via Fox News Digital.

The memo comes just days after Biden signed an executive order meant to “crackdown” on the mass illegal immigration plaguing the nation.

However, critics say the “executive order” is a political showboat.

Several countries have refused to take their citizens back after the U.S. deports them— China being one of them.

DHS officials have voiced frustration with the lack of cooperation from other countries as they attempt to turn illegal immigrants away from the southern border. The U.S. government refers to these countries as “recalcitrant.”

Biden’s measure states that Border Patrol agents are to turn away asylum seekers once the daily number of apprehensions reach 2,500 daily.

However, this does not apply to legal immigrants, unaccompanied minors, or to those who are "victims of severe forms of trafficking.”

It also doesn’t apply to those who have already applied for an appointment on the CBP One app.