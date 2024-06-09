Alvin Bragg Agrees to Testify Before Congress, But There’s a Catch

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg agreed to testify before the Republican- controlled Congress, but under one condition.

Bragg, who brought charges against former President Donald Trump, said he would go before Congress only after the 2024 front runner is sentenced in July.

In a letter, House Judiciary Committee chairman U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) accused Bragg of having committing a “political prosecution” against Trump, requesting him to testify at a hearing June 13.

“The trial court and reviewing appellate courts have issued numerous orders for the purpose of protecting the fair administration of justice in People v. Trump, and to participate in a public hearing at this time would be potentially detrimental to those efforts,” the letter read.

In response, Manhattan district attorney’s general counsel, Leslie Dubeck, said that Bragg was “committed to voluntary cooperation.” However, it would have to be at an “agreed-upon date.”

The prosecutor’s office claimed that June 13 held “presents various scheduling conflicts,” suggesting he won’t be available to testify until after Trump learns his fate.

In late May, 12 Manhattan jurors found Trump guilty falsifying business records in payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

From now until July 11, prosecutors are allowed to make recommendations to a judge about the punishments they believe Trump should face.

Bragg’s office has also requested congress to provide “the scope and purpose of the proposed hearing.”

Jordan also requested testimony from Matthew Colangelo, one of the top prosecutors in the Trump case.

Bragg’s office said that it would have to “evaluate the propriety” of allowing Colangelo to stand before Congress.