GOP Gears Up to Grill Fauci Over COVID-19

Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci made bombshell confessions nearly four years after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

On Monday, Fauci is set to go before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic where Republicans will grill him over alleged misconduct that occurred under his leadership.

This will be the first congressional testimony Fauci will give in nearly two years.

Dr Frankenstein, I mean Fauci, will be appearing before our Covid Select Committee tomorrow.



What would you like for me to ask him or tell him?



Also, do know anyone who was permanently injured or died from Fauci’s forced COVID vaccines? pic.twitter.com/Ht7KYZKWzp — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 3, 2024

In a transcript released by the GOP, Fauci admitted that he made up the six-foot social distancing rule and other measures to so-called “protect” Americans from COVID-19.

According to several NIH studies, school closures and social distancing caused severe impacts on the development of children’s brains, such as depression, anxiety, stress, and intrusive thoughts.

“You know, I don't recall. It sort of just appeared,” Fauci said earlier this year when asked where the six-foot social distancing rule came about.

Fauci is likely to get tough questions from Republicans about what he knew of efforts by another NIAID official accused of evading public records laws. The select subcommittee has taken testimony from EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak and David Morens, a senior adviser to the NIAID director who worked closely with Fauci. Previously publicized emails from Morens suggested Fauci knew of public records misconduct at NIAID and sought to detach himself from it. Republicans and Democrats on the subcommittee are planning to approach the hearing from different angles. Via The Hill.

Subcommittee Chair Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) said that he plans to grill Fauci about the grant process, whether he knew of Morens’s communications with Daszak, and press him on whether Fauci knows the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the contrary, Democratic committee member Rep. Deborah Ross (D-N.C.) said she would ask Fauci what public health guidance the former NIH director can give.

“'I still think that's up in the air,' Fauci said about whether masking kids was the right way to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

Documents revealed that Morens had a “secret back channel” so he could indiscreetly communicate with Fauci.

In January, Fauci also admitted to the committee that he “never” reviews the grants he signs off on, despite many of them totaling millions of taxpayer dollars.

Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1yWDzc6r3X — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) June 2, 2024



