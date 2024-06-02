Trump’s ‘Revenge’ Strategy That’ll Make Dems Sorry They Ever Politically Persecuted Him

Former President Donald Trump is laying out a revenge plan to get back at the Democratic Party after they have politically punished him since his first day of office in 2016.

And he needs all of you to show up to the polls in November to achieve it.

Trump said that his revenge would be “success” on November 5 and taking back the White House.

“These are bad people. These people are sick, and they do things that are so destructive… if it weren't me, they'd be going after somebody else, and I know a lot of the competition. They wouldn't do so well,” Trump told Fox & Friends Weekends.

He called the “rigged” trial a “sham” and a “weaponization” of justice after 12 Manhattan jurors found Trump guilty of falsifying business records during the 2016 election.

Since then, Democrats have abused the “convicted felon” title for the 45th president, attempting to persuade voters to cast their ballot for him.

However, in any other case, the “felony” charges should have been nothing more than misdemeanors.

“People get it. It's a scam," he said. "And the Republican Party… they've stuck together in this. They see it's a weaponization of the Justice Department of the FBI and that's all coming out of Washington."

Looking at the bright side, Trump said that the only good thing to come out of the sham verdict was that his fundraising numbers hit a record high. In just 24 hours after the jury found the former president guilty, his campaign raised more than $50 million.

As a result, Trump’s fundraising page crashed due to heavy traffic wanting to make donations to his campaign.

Trump also weighed in on what he would look for in an attorney general if elected in November, saying that he already had two names in mind for potential picks.

He also said he would de-classify critical files that have been thrown around as conspiracy theories such as 9/11 and John F. Kennedy’s death.

Just hours after the jury announced their verdict, Trump’s approval rating jumped six-points. He also currently holds the lead in the majority of the swing states against President Joe Biden.