Wait Until You Hear Bill Maher's Crazy Theory About Trump and the 2024 Election

Liberal comedian Bill Maher stunned CNN anchor Chris Wallace after he predicted that the next president of the United States would be former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

However, Maher, a Trump critic, peddled several conspiracy theories, claiming that the former president is planning a slow-moving “coup” to win back the White House.

He echoed a debunked theory that Trump will “refuse” to leave office and concede to President Joe Biden. Maher claimed that Republicans are blind to Trump’s motives, suggesting the 2024 front-runner is quietly devising plans to take over the government.

Maher’s liberal craziness didn’t stop there.

He said that on January 20, 2025, Trump will show up to Inauguration Day and claim he won.

“That is the one thing I can absolutely predict with utter certainty. He will never, as I kept saying all those years, he will never concede an election. He’s certainly not going to concede this one,” Maher said.

The Trump-hating liberal continued to go off in a rant about how the former president is only hungry for power, adding that he will “probably” be president again.

“He’s certainly winning now. And Biden does not look like a very good candidate,” Maher added.

On the contrary, Maher took a moment to deviate from his usual digs at Trump, saying that “he's running a much more serious campaign this time” than in 2016.

However, despite basing his show around mocking the GOP, Maher admitted that the Democratic Party’s ideas have gotten “stupid.”

“People have said to me, you make fun of the left more than you used to, and guilty. I have because the left has changed,” he continued. “Just, you know, know, no. It’s not that I’ve gotten old, it’s that your ideas are stupid. OK. Common sense is common sense, and I’m going to call it out whatever it is on the spectrum.”